Reg off to Jumpinpin with his free lures

LURED IN: Reg Heath picks up his free fishing lures with Saturday's QT from Max Thorne and Blair Cutts as part of The Queensland Times' Ultimate Fishing Giveaway promotion.

REG Heath was one of many QT buyers to be delighted to pick up their free packet of lures with Saturday's paper.

The keen Bundamba fisherman said the lures would be put to good use, and were an added bonus with the Saturday QT he regularly buys at Booval News in South Station Rd.

"I'm very happy...anything for free," he grinned.

"And if they catch fish, even better."

Mr Heath likes to fish in the Jumpinpin channel, known as The Pin, located between North Stradbroke Island and South Stradbroke Island.

"I normally chase bream, whiting, flathead and we crab for sand crabs and mud crabs,"

"I do like my fishing.

"I use the lures mainly for bream or mulloway."

Mr Heath and his son purchased a boat together and in summer like to get out in it as much as they can.

"We bought a boat about seven or eight months ago second hand," he said.

"We had a lot of trouble with it but now it is going well."

Mr Heath said fishing brought a lot of enjoyment and added that he had no secret spots or secret baits.

"If you are catching fish on baits there is no point in not telling," he grinned.

"We are all in it together. That's what it is all about."

The free lures offer is all part of the The Queensland Times' Ultimate Fishing Giveaway promotion.