VIDEO: Police release footage of dramatic car chase

A VIOLENT arrest following a police pursuit through the streets of Ipswich ended with a man and woman in custody and two police officers injured.



Police charged the pair following the alleged evade and assault police incident in Ipswich on Sunday night.



The Polair chopper tracked the vehicle from Goodna to Springfield after it allegedly evaded police on the ground, about 10pm.



The suspect vehicle drove into a fast food car park on Main St, Springfield Lakes, where the occupants allegedly tried to hijack another vehicle.



Police on the ground intervened and arrested a man and woman at the scene.



In making the arrest, a female officer sustained a fractured cheekbone, while a male officer sustained a shoulder and facial injury.



Leonard Kylue Orlando Brown, 25, of Belmont, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault police.



He was remanded in custody to appear again on February 15.



Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma, 22, of Ipswich, appeared in court charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery with violence, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to dispose of a syringe.



She was remanded in custody to appear on January 27.

