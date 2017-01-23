30°
News

VIDEO: Police release footage of dramatic car chase

Andrew Korner
| 23rd Jan 2017 4:17 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VIOLENT arrest following a police pursuit through the streets of Ipswich ended with a man and woman in custody and two police officers injured.

Police charged the pair following the alleged evade and assault police incident in Ipswich on Sunday night.

The Polair chopper tracked the vehicle from Goodna to Springfield after it allegedly evaded police on the ground, about 10pm.

The suspect vehicle drove into a fast food car park on Main St, Springfield Lakes, where the occupants allegedly tried to hijack another vehicle.

Police on the ground intervened and arrested a man and woman at the scene.

In making the arrest, a female officer sustained a fractured cheekbone, while a male officer sustained a shoulder and facial injury.

Leonard Kylue Orlando Brown, 25, of Belmont, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault police.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on February 15.

Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma, 22, of Ipswich, appeared in court charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery with violence, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to dispose of a syringe.

She was remanded in custody to appear on January 27.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich polair qps

Police: Footage critical in restaurant theft investigation

Police: Footage critical in restaurant theft investigation

IPSWICH Inspector thanks the public for their help in Indian Mehfil case

YOUR PHOTOS: Ipswich goes back to school

My daughter Leah (grade 6) and sons Corey (grade 4) and Blake (prep) and of course their three-year-old brother, Darcy.

We popped some of these happy snaps in the below gallery

Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

WELCOME: Bellbird Park State Secondary College principal Michael West greets new Year 7 students on their first day of school.

Principal Michael West welcomes youngsters at Bellbird Park.

WATCH: Sneak peek at landmark legal drama 'Don't Tell'

Sara West

'Two thirds of the movie was filmed in Ipswich'

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

OZZY Osbourne failed his driving test - because he was "out of it" and fell asleep.

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

WATCH: Sneak peek at landmark legal drama 'Don't Tell'

Sara West

'Two thirds of the movie was filmed in Ipswich'

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

ANOTHER PROPERTY SOLD BY ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

Views with a Country Lifestyle - 44.33 Hectares

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

Motivated Retiree Ready For the Move!!

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Big Family? Need a Big Home? This is for you!

10 Bonnie Dundee Court, Bundamba 4304

House 4 2 1 $379,000 neg.

Located in a quiet cul de sac, and only a few minutes walk to Bundamba Tafe, Bundamba Primary & Bundamba High School and within close proximity to the Booval...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

Ipswich residents will have to wait for their Whoppers

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!