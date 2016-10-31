31°
HOT TOPIC: Refugees banned from ever visiting Australia

Hannah Busch
30th Oct 2016 11:18 AM Updated: 31st Oct 2016 7:23 AM

THE Turnbull government will ban all refugees detained in detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever visiting Australia, even as tourists.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and immigration minister Peter Dutton made the announcement on Sunday morning in a joint press conference in Canberra.

Mr Turnbull told media the ban would apply to anyone detained on Nauru and Manus Island after July 19, 2013.

The backdating was chosen to reflect then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's comments on that exact day when he said "As of today, asylum seekers who come here by boat without a visa will never be settled in Australia."

Mr Turnbull told media the government planned to introduce the legislation to parliament next week.

If passed, it will ban people resettled in other countries from ever visiting Australia.

The ban will not apply to children and the minister will have the power to lift the ban from specific people. 

Mr Turnbull touted the proposed ban as a blow against people smuggling businesses. 

Other members of government have already raised concerns the proposed changes may contravene international law. 

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the ban was a clear breach of international law and convention. 

Topics:  editors picks federal politics refugees

