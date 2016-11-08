36°
News

Redbank Plains stations must have enough carparks

Joel Gould
| 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LESSON: Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government not to repeat the mistake at Redbank Plains they made at Springfield Central (pictured) where not enough parking spaces were built.
LESSON: Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government not to repeat the mistake at Redbank Plains they made at Springfield Central (pictured) where not enough parking spaces were built. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO railway stations are planned for Redbank Plains but Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government to ensure more car park spaces are available for the proposed station at School Rd than are currently being floated.

Ipswich City Council is preparing a submission to the State Government about the proposed extension of the railway line from Springfield Central to Ripley Valley.

At the moment there is a suggestion that the station at School Rd should have 50 to 100 spaces with the one at Keidges Rd to have 1500.

But Cr Tully said people like to drive on the shortest route to their railway stations and that every station should be adequately resourced.

He has suggested more car park spaces for School Rd and said that the proposed 1500 spaces for Keidges Rd needed to be reduced otherwise there would be major congestion on that road and surrounding streets.

The State Government initially put in 100 parking spaces at Springfield Central but after community outrage the Ipswich council facilitated an additional 400 temporary car park spaces, partly on council land, because commuters swamped the car park from Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park, Springfield Lakes and other nearby suburbs.

Cr Tully said it would be a ridiculous situation if the same mistakes were made at Redbank Plains that were made at Springfield Central.

"We are continuing to push for the rail line to be extended from Springfield Central to Ripley Valley but in the short term it is more likely to be an extension to Redbank Plains," he said.

"Now there would be two planned stations there - one at the end of Keidges Rd and the other at the end of School Rd.

"We are preparing a submission to the State Government that there needs to be adequate parking at railway stations all the way along that line. We don't want a debacle where we put in 100 car parks (at School Rd) and it is 400 or 500 short in the first week.

"That won't make commuters happy and will only make people drive longer distances into places like Brisbane and park on the outskirts there. What we want people to do is get on the train at the nearest available railway station

"Parking is paramount because bus services are either inadequate or non-existent.

"The other complaint I get is that some bus services, heading from Redbank or Goodna to Springfield, can take up to 40 minutes going through a variety of back and side roads

"My office gets constant complaints about bus services that don't turn up, buses that leave local stations two minutes before the train arrives and unscheduled outages without any notification to the public."

Cr Tully said that, like it or not, Australians and Ipswichians at the moment embrace car travel so they can get to and from home promptly.

He said they had no faith in bus services to connect them with trains.

"That is just a fact of life about the public's perception of it," he said.

"So what we want, and this is absolutely essential, is adequate parking at School Rd, Keidges Rd and indeed all future railway stations."

Springfield Central started off with 100 car park spaces because there was this idea that everyone would catch a bus there or walk there.

But the reality is that the population density near the station is not that advanced and the public transport system is not up to delivering on that aspiration.

"So at the moment we are taking a position on our short, medium and long-term future," Cr Tully said.

"Hopefully in the long-term there will be less reliance on the use of cars and more people will be walking or using better public transport.

"It could be 30 or 40 years away before Ipswich becomes a city like London, Singapore or New York where public transport is the norm."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  car parks cr paul tully redbank plains stations

Ipswich's $6m specialist children's hospital unit closed

Ipswich's $6m specialist children's hospital unit closed

IPSWICH Hospital is home to a $6 million state-of-the-art, purpose-built paediatrics emergency room, but for most of the year it sits idle collecting dust.

Redbank Plains stations must have enough carparks

LESSON: Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government not to repeat the mistake at Redbank Plains they made at Springfield Central (pictured) where not enough parking spaces were built.

School Rd station must be properly resourced says Deputy Mayor

Free community breakfast for hard working volunteers

Dedicated people to be recognised

Vodka lands pedophile in court again

Judge said man's risk of sexual offending had not increased

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Love the house...Envy the Lifestyle

17-25 Leesmore Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 8 $609,000...

A great opportunity for you to secure an impressive family home right in the heart of Deebing Heights acreage estate (formally Paradise Heights estate) The...

Surplus to requirements

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 MUST SELL AT...

Open each Saturday 10-10.30am before Auction. Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a...

Centrally Positioned Development Opportunity

9 Hall Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, ... Price By...

andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, caf/restaurant, service /trades, garden centre and shop uses andbull; Three...

LONG TERM OWNER MOVING ON - WE NEED SOLD ASAP!!

180 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This immaculate character home is positioned in a very handy location, and with many of the big ticket items already completed, you'll want to move straight in and...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!