Redbank Plains stations must have enough carparks

LESSON: Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government not to repeat the mistake at Redbank Plains they made at Springfield Central (pictured) where not enough parking spaces were built.

TWO railway stations are planned for Redbank Plains but Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government to ensure more car park spaces are available for the proposed station at School Rd than are currently being floated.

Ipswich City Council is preparing a submission to the State Government about the proposed extension of the railway line from Springfield Central to Ripley Valley.

At the moment there is a suggestion that the station at School Rd should have 50 to 100 spaces with the one at Keidges Rd to have 1500.

But Cr Tully said people like to drive on the shortest route to their railway stations and that every station should be adequately resourced.

He has suggested more car park spaces for School Rd and said that the proposed 1500 spaces for Keidges Rd needed to be reduced otherwise there would be major congestion on that road and surrounding streets.

The State Government initially put in 100 parking spaces at Springfield Central but after community outrage the Ipswich council facilitated an additional 400 temporary car park spaces, partly on council land, because commuters swamped the car park from Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park, Springfield Lakes and other nearby suburbs.

Cr Tully said it would be a ridiculous situation if the same mistakes were made at Redbank Plains that were made at Springfield Central.

"We are continuing to push for the rail line to be extended from Springfield Central to Ripley Valley but in the short term it is more likely to be an extension to Redbank Plains," he said.

"Now there would be two planned stations there - one at the end of Keidges Rd and the other at the end of School Rd.

"We are preparing a submission to the State Government that there needs to be adequate parking at railway stations all the way along that line. We don't want a debacle where we put in 100 car parks (at School Rd) and it is 400 or 500 short in the first week.

"That won't make commuters happy and will only make people drive longer distances into places like Brisbane and park on the outskirts there. What we want people to do is get on the train at the nearest available railway station

"Parking is paramount because bus services are either inadequate or non-existent.

"The other complaint I get is that some bus services, heading from Redbank or Goodna to Springfield, can take up to 40 minutes going through a variety of back and side roads

"My office gets constant complaints about bus services that don't turn up, buses that leave local stations two minutes before the train arrives and unscheduled outages without any notification to the public."

Cr Tully said that, like it or not, Australians and Ipswichians at the moment embrace car travel so they can get to and from home promptly.

He said they had no faith in bus services to connect them with trains.

"That is just a fact of life about the public's perception of it," he said.

"So what we want, and this is absolutely essential, is adequate parking at School Rd, Keidges Rd and indeed all future railway stations."

Springfield Central started off with 100 car park spaces because there was this idea that everyone would catch a bus there or walk there.

But the reality is that the population density near the station is not that advanced and the public transport system is not up to delivering on that aspiration.

"So at the moment we are taking a position on our short, medium and long-term future," Cr Tully said.

"Hopefully in the long-term there will be less reliance on the use of cars and more people will be walking or using better public transport.

"It could be 30 or 40 years away before Ipswich becomes a city like London, Singapore or New York where public transport is the norm."