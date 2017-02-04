Redbank Plains community centre closer to reality

YOUTH GET BOOST: The Year 12 graduates of Redbank Plains State High School of 2016 will cherish the planned new community centre in their suburb.

FOR YOUNG and old, the new community centre to be built at Redbank Plains can't come a moment too soon for the suburb's 18,000 residents.

The suburb had the highest number of new dwellings built and new residents throughout Ipswich in 2016 and the new community centre is now another step closer to reality with the council endorsing new draft plans and receiving a $1 million funding commitment from the State Government.

The $1.8 million centre will be built at 180 School Rd on land owned by Ipswich City Council.

Division 9 councillor Sheila Ireland said that "with money secured we can now progress to the final planning stage”.

"I've been lobbying for it for some time because there is no infrastructure down at the back of Redbank Plains,” Cr Ireland said.

"A community centre, if it works similar to the one at Leichhardt where audio specialists can come after school and doctors can come, I think it will be a great outcome to lift the education rates of kids who have got things like clogged ears.

"It gives council the chance to go in with immunisations and dog registrations so it will be a really important resource in what is a burgeoning area.”

City finance boss Cr Paul Tully said the draft plans for the centre included a community hall which could be divided into up to three separate areas.

"Three offices will be available to deliver government and non-government services,” he said.

"It is anticipated the centre will be equipped with Wi-Fi and the latest audio and visual technology.

"Extra features include an amenities' and parents' room, an outdoor space under a covered veranda and car park.”