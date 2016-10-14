Readers split on smack debate

AN IPSWICH Magistrate this week issued a clear warning to parents if they use a strap to discipline their children could find themselves in court

Magistrate Deborah Vasta was hearing the case of a father charged for hitting his six-year-old son with a belt when she described the incident as a "misguided attempt at old fashioned discipline".

We here at the QT were keen to hear what our readers thought about this often highly contentious topic.

Here are some of the responses we got:

Robyn Hall: Big yes to discipline. I work in a shopping centre and people let their kids run riot which makes them look like the fool. Kids need to know their are limits and will need to learn this in their adult life. If you don't pull them up now they will never learn! I hardly had to smack my kids and if I did they knew I meant business and they have turned out very respectable young men.

Julie Louisa Suess: Because there were definitely no "ferals" in past generations who were regularly physically disciplined. Nope, the only ferals are the young 'uns who do as they please. Everyone else turned out just fine because dad or mum whacked them with a strap.

Ross Turner: There are other ways of instilling discipline besides assault. If physical punishment is not appropriate for adults, why should it be suitable for children? It teaches nothing but fear.

Scott Jackson: The nanny state rolls on. Parents who don't discipline their spawn are off limits whenever you do judge them the usual monkeys cry about how you don't know their situation. If you do discipline your kids you're judged harshly.

Sasha Sandford: More feral out of control kids coming.

Michelle Dawson: Would you hit your partner with a strap??? Then why would you hit a child? Discipline and violence are NOT the same thing? The old adage of 'it was alright for me' is not a justification. When we know better, we do better.

Tanya Denning: If my kids deserve a smack they will get one

Micheal Young: It was used as a tool of intimidation by my parents . Sometimes they followed through sometimes they didn't.

Melissa Bolton: If my children need a smack then I will give them one regardless of what people think. It taught me respect and the difference between right and wrong.

There is a big difference between beating your child and giving them a smack.

