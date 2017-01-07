29°
Opinion

Readers row over call to ban helium balloons

Greg Osborn
| 7th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale.
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale.

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has revealed Council will consider making the release of helium balloons illegal in Ipswich.

The call to ban helium balloons comes after ICON Community Inc. released about 300 balloons with light-up button batteries at Springfield on New Year's Eve.

The popped balloons with batteries have been found all over the region, some more than 35 kilometres away, prompting an angry response from residents.

The fallout has prompted Council to act with Cr Pisasale adding: "We want to work with the State Government to make sure the release of helium balloons is banned not only across our city, but right across the state".

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Rob J Williams - "I completely support this move. We are fined for litter on the ground, why should it be different for litter that travels up, then, eventually down? We need to stop with the 'out of sight, out of mind' attitude."

Monica Mathieson - "People need to be fined more often for littering, can't walk or drive more than 50 metres without seeing garbage on the streets and highways/motorways. I totally agree with this discussion, what goes up must come down, usually straight into our waterways and oceans."

Sarah Louise - "Really? I think Maccas rubbish is far worse than balloons." Chris Dunster - "It's all bad! But a planned release of helium balloons is an act to litter on purpose... this is the main reason behind this plus the fact that the reason this has been brought up so publicly is the known release of helium balloons containing 3x button batteries that have been found all over the city from NYE at Springfield."

Kat N Dee - "I hope it's not a total ban on balloons. Balloons are significant in final farewells, especially for children's farewells."

Aimee Morgan-Lloyd - "While I'm not a big fan of balloon release I think one or two for significant reasons should be okay. I believe they should ban butterfly release. Maybe someone should create a way to have quick biodegradable balloons that won't affect animals or the environment."

Tania Chapman - "I disagree with this. We release balloons every year and have done so since the death of my baby girl four years ago. No way is any ban going to stop me from continuing our family tradition. My kids are writing a note to their sister which will be put inside this year, it's our way of coping and honouring her. I've had the LED light ones once and never again, but as for normal, do whatever, but it's not going to stop me."

Michelle Fischer - "Find a better way. Honouring the life of someone you love shouldn't come at the expense of our animals and environment."

Kay King - "Yeah there's enough hot air in Ipswich, lol."

