Readers pour cold water on city 'water feature'

Pictured at the announcement of the CBD water feature is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige and ICC's Paul Tully, Paul Pisasale, Andrew Antoniolli.

The Ipswich CBD will have a state of the art water feature when redeveloped despite the Federal Government knocking back a request by the council for more than $2 million in funding for the project

That is the assurance of Mayor Paul Pisasale who has moved to scupper rumours the 'lagoon' he promised during the election campaign would not go ahead.

What do you think? Does the CBD need a 'water feature'? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Paul Rix - More important things to spend money on than a water feature. There is already a water park which is walking distance from the CBD mall. Louise Garrett - There is? Maureen Clifford - There is and it is extremely popular - you are hard pressed to get parking within co-ee of it in the summer months - it is a beaut facility for the kids and families - simple follow the road/boardwalk on King Edward Parade, along the river in the direction towards Basin Pocket.

Scott Thomson - That's exactly what will encourage growth and innovation in the city... a water feature!

Andrew Purins - We have one already, it's the River! Don't neglect it.

Lorraine Harvey - With this bunch you will probably get a plastic paddling pool with little yellow ducks floating around. Then you can all have a go at 'hook a duck' which is a sideshow game you often get at other circuses!

Miranda Turnock - How about, no! The mall is an unpleasant place and a water feature aint gonna fix that.

Stephanie Suter - I dont think so. There is nothing else in the CBD, so why not spend the money in another way to boost the place?

Louise Garrett - Is this one to swim in or a pretty to look at? I'm hoping it's the former!

Micaela Lowe - How about speeding up the revitalisation of the mall? There are so many people who want their community back and the longer it takes the harder it will be to make it something great again. Not to mention all the business suffering there at the moment!

Karmies Haack - If you have money to spend on another things to put in Ipswich then you have the money to build a new bowling alley in Ipswich. Everyone keeps saying they would like that to happen but instead you waste money on another things we don't need in Ipswich. We don't need a water art thing.

Helen Munday - When was the Icon built. I think that was the last promise that went ahead in Ipswich. Nothing else has happened since. Promises, I've been hearing it for years. Believe it when I see it.

Lynette Duffy - Why is it still being called the CBD? Riverlink is the CBD. The Nicholas Street Mall has been decimated.