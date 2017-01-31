Readers hope Pisasale's Trump plan is 'fake news'

ABOUT now, US President Donald Trump will be opening a letter from Mayor Paul Pisasale inviting him to visit Ipswich on any future trip to Australia.

Ipswich tourism figures for the past 12 months are through the roof and Cr Pisasale believes that a visit from the US President would be his trump card in taking those figures through the stratosphere.

In his letter, published in full on QT online, Cr Pisasale refers to previous US Presidents who have landed at Amberley but chosen to then travel to Brisbane without stopping in Ipswich.

He has invited Mr Trump to make history and be the first US President to spend time in the city.

"Bringing the President of the United States to Ipswich for a visit would have a multi, multi-million dollar effect on our tourism," Cr Pisasale said.

"That's because every person in the world will then know that Ipswich exists.

"Every media outlet in the country and the world would be here.

"Every hotel and restaurant will be full."

What do you think about this? Would you like to see Donald Trump visit Ipswich?

Dan Keogh - "Trump would say 'fake news'."

Cam Jay - "Did it also mention to bring his camping gear cause there is no Trump Towers or five-star hotel."

David Porter - "I'm building a wall to keep him out."

Brad Haines - "He's not allowed here coz he's not a 'real australian' (whatever that is) no exceptions, nah I'm good he can stay in that corrupt broke hole they call a country, we don't need that sort of ally."

Jane Richardson - "I would not want him to step foot on Australian soil. Sorry that's how I feel."

Kate Devereaux - "Why suck up to 'Rump'? He's the most hated person on earth. My husband just sat the test to become an Aussie (100% score). He did this not only for his new family, but because of the shame of being an American with this idiot in charge... we don't want him anywhere near us..."

Lone Tater - "A wall around Ipswich is perhaps in his pipeline?"

Kris Manttan - "OMG. Let America keep their own trash."

Regan Bow - "Drain the swamp! Pisasale would be the first to go if Trump was in charge in Ipswich!"

Heather Clayton-Callaghan - "Don't be in the least bit surprised if he does accept the offer when he's here touching base with Pauline H-ON! He's already made contact with her."

Brian D Branch - "Seriously? When Ipswich is continuously nudging around having the five worst unemployment rates in Australia, I would have thought he'd be more interested in actually doing his job than playing gimmicky games."