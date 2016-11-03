29°
Readers divided on possibilty of Trump presidency

3rd Nov 2016 12:00 PM
Donald Trump has overtaken Hillary Clinton to take a single percentage point lead in a poll by ABC, the first time he has done so since May.

Though the result remains within ABC's margin of error, the broadcaster said the leaders changing places was a noteworthy moment with just a week to go until election day.

ABC has had the two candidates virtually neck-and-neck for the past week, with aggregated results suggesting Ms Clinton was ahead by just 0.4 of a percentage point.

But enthusiasm for the Democrat candidate has slumped after the FBI revealed it would be opening up a new investigation into a set of emails sent during Ms Clinton's time as Secretary of State.

It makes the election too close to call, based on ABC's poll alone.

What do you think about this? Good news or bad news? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Patricia Green - If Trump was running for prime minister over here he would be at the bottom of the list and probably ordered to go and get therapy for the mentally ill.

Julia Sorpassa - I think all Americans should refuse to vote, demand two new choices!

Tabetha Woodward-xenides - Shame the Obamas can't have third term. Prefer Hillary to Trump.

Peter Penhall - Bad either way. Seems more about women versus men. Not about helping the people . Glad I don't have to choose.

Sharon Lee Lazarus - This guy is an idiot, nothing but a lier and a cheat.

Michelle Ryan - Good news if he isn't lying about helping the poorer get jobs and making America great like he says. Otherwise I guess it will be bad.

Sandee Callahan - Neither are a good choice but he's the lesser of two evils.

Scott Jackson - Great news. I don't like him but he's 100 times better than Clinton.

Josh Beckett - Yes. He will make a great president.

Chris Dunster - Fantastic news!

Adam Clay - It's good news based on policies!

Cregan Nicholas - Absolutely, yes! Donald Trump next US President!

Wayne Firns - Bloody well hope he DOES win.

Colleen Vieritz - Bad news.

Annette Rawlings - What would you expect from a country that thinks they must all have guns just because they have an ammendment that says they can - nutters!

Paul Rix - I think we should be focused more on local issues and our own back yard before worrying about issues relating to another country.

Jeffrey Platt - I think Paul Rix is wrong when he says we should focus on more local issues in this case. It is because we followed America into Iraq without asking questions that made us Australia War Criminals. We illegally bombed and killed women and children because of the lies of Bush and his oil greedy nation. 50,000 civilian deaths because of oil. Not to mention the deaths of our brave soldiers and not one of our politicians have been brought to our justice for ruining the great name of Australia. It is important to everyone in what goes on in America. We are unfortunately tied to this country. Of the two candidates I personally prefer Trump. He has his own money and I don't believe he can be bought.

Topics:  donald trump facebook hillary clinton us election 2016

