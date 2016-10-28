31°
Readers ask, when will mall revamp happen?

Anna Hartley
| 28th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
GOOD OR BAD CHOICE? Woolworths is closing in the Ipswich Mall. Some say this will make way for more entertainment options.
GOOD OR BAD CHOICE? Woolworths is closing in the Ipswich Mall. Some say this will make way for more entertainment options.

WHILE surviving retailers will face a hard slog over the next six months, the loss of a major supermarket in an Ipswich Mall earmarked as an entertainment precinct might help shape the new area.

We asked QT readers if they thought the closure of Woolworths was a good thing for the CBD. Many people welcomed more entertainment in the mall but questioned how long council's redevelopment plan would take.

Narelle Sander

It's a large area. Why not put multiple places of entertainment there? Bowling, cafes/pubs/beer gardens, mini golf/putt putt or a skating rink, you need to have places that will attract the young and the old and everyone in between. Anything less and people will go somewhere we they have these types of outings. Riverlink have all the shops, so make CBD all about entertainment and family/social outings.

Alex Stevens

The public have let us know, Andrew stop making excuses for your bad decisions, it's your back yard and the weeds are getting out of hand, how many people have lost their jobs in the CBD because of this council's ridiculous ideas?

"Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale says Woolworths' decision won't affect CBD revamp” because there is no revamp, it is all talk and no action.

The revamp was some 44 gallon oil drums with some $10 trees in them in the mall.

There will be no revamp before the 2020 election when two months before the election fencing and bollards will be put in place to make it look like they have begun.

Woolworths were promised that the CBD would be completed in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and now 2017/2018 it will start, but Tully says fast track the 10-15 year plan.

Coles is just up the road in a new building, Aldi is opening in Brassall and is in Riverlink, and there is not much chance Woolworths returning as they are also 300 meters away in Riverlink where there is free parking.

The council as the landlord has failed and failed and mislead all the new shop owners who were told by the Pisasale Council in 2015, that Woolworths were there to stay. What hope have the shop owners of surviving in the mall after January?

Shelly Rau

Maybe a bowling alley instead? I personally live right next to the AMF in Richlands, but they are so expensive we never go. We would be happy to support a proper bowling alley in Ipswich if one opened since the one in Bundamba was closed after the floods.

Paul Lobwein

No one supports the Ipswich Mall Woolworths so why would they stay open?

The workers there can go to other stores with more opportunity to learn and develop.

People can blame council or whoever they like but at the end of the day it's the people that, despite hating Riverlink, obviously either shop there or elsewhere. Stop blaming Paul or Andrew every time and build a bridge because at least they have a plan.

Kay King

Ipswich is the only city in Queensland that won't have a CBD. Another store closes. I can't see Ipswich ever getting ahead and get the shops back there. Riverlink has ruined the CBD.

Veronica Belcher

I hope that is where the pool is going to be put. That will be such a big draw card for the people of Ipswich and such a necessity. Who needs shops and stuff in a CBD?

Have your say at www.qt.com.au.

