Rare mark for Amberley refueller in flight support

AIR refuelling operator WOFF Colin "Choppy” Lubbock undertook his 100th Operation Okra refuelling operation to support No. 3 Squadron, which was on a strike mission on its 100th anniversary.

This double century was celebrated on September 19 while airborne over Iraq with a quick presentation of an ad-hoc morning tea in between refuelling multiple coalition aircraft, and unloading close to 116,000 pounds of aviation fuel.

"It was the largest refuelling operation we have undertaken for four or five months and it was a very busy day,” he said.

"I am very proud to have achieved my 100th Operation Okra refuelling on the same day that 3SQN was on operation on its 100th anniversary.

"It was an extra special privilege to have DirectorGeneral Air Command Operations (DGACOPS) on board as well, I feel we are doing our part in combating terrorism and he could see how we contribute to the Air Task Group's role.”

WOFF Lubbock said the DGACOPS was very interested in how they refuelled coalition aircraft and he accompanied them as part of his regular and routine visits to ATG.

"I was happy to offer my congratulations to 3SQN on its achievement while on operations and I know DGACOPS was quietly chuffed that his visit coincided with the 3SQN anniversary because he is a former Commanding Officer of the squadron,” he said.

WOFF Lubbock is only the second air refuelling officer to reach 100 refuelling operations in a KC-30A during Operation Okra.