Range of antiques on display today

The Ipswich Antiques and Collectables Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

ANYONE keen on adding some rustic charm to their home should pop in to this Saturday's Ipswich Antique Collectable Fair.

Held at the Ipswich Showgrounds, the fair features sellers from across Queensland and NSW, with thousands of items up for sale.

Everything from old toys and China to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into history.

The fair is free for children under 14.

Gates open 8am-2pm today.

Information on the Fair is available at aussiefairs.com