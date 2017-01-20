Raj at lowest point after another kick in teeth

FED UP: Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma is at at his lowest ebb after a thief stole $24,000.

IPSWICH businessman Raj Sharma is wondering how much more he can take.

After having $24,000 stolen from the safe in his Indian Mehfil restaurant, he's had enough.

"This is not an isolated incident. It has happened too many times,” he said.

"I am not the sort of person to blame politicians but we have to ask where we are going as a society.

"My bottleshops have been robbed at least 20 times, one with a gun put on the staff.

"I have already lost good staff and my staff's heads are down.

"I just don't know where to go from here. You see these crimes and is like we are living in Kenya or Zimbabwe.”

One of Mehfil's staff members was stabbed in Ipswich and Mr Sharma's family members have been spat on. He is at pains to point out that Ipswich has been good to him and his successful restaurant. But how much can a man bear?

He now ensures a staff member, or two, are on hand to walk or drive his staff to Ipswich train station after shifts for safety reasons.

Some of the thefts at his restaurant beggar belief.

"Do you know what gets stolen all time? Toilet paper,” he said.

"When people come out we can see it (when they walk away) on the camera.

"But you are not going to waste half an hour or an hour going to the police station about that.”