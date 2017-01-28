30°
Rain early relief from scorcher next week

Emma Clarke
| 28th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

IPSWICH is in for a damp and drizzly weekend but it's only short lived relief from the scorching temperatures set to return next week.

Friday's rainy condition are just a sample of what's in store for the rest of the weekend as heavy cloud cover keeps temperature maximums in the low 30s today and tomorrow.

Expect comfortable tops of 31 today and 32 tomorrow but highs of up to 36 by mid next week.

"There is a slight risk for a thunderstorm later in the day, but just a slight risk," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

"It's fairly cloudy around and that's going to limit the chance of thunderstorm development.

 

"The atmosphere is a little bit unstable so that chance remains but more likely we are going to see these cloudy conditions continue with just the odd shower around."

Mr Peach said rain would ease on Sunday as temperatures prepare to rise.

"It looks like a better day on Sunday, if we do get a shower it will be pretty light and pretty quick so mostly a fine day for Sunday," he said.

"It will warm a just a smidge with 21 to 32 for Sunday.

"As we move into next week we do get a string of fine weather through most of next week and the temperatures are on the rise again, so into the mid 30's particularly from Tuesday onwards.

"We do get a warm air mass return over us. The warm summer heat will hang around particularly next week."

Top temperatures

  • Tuesday 34
  • Wednesday 35
  • Thursday 36
Topics:  bom ipswich weather

