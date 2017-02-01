News

Rail line a must for Ipswich boom suburb

Joel Gould
| 1st Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:53 AM
ALL ABOARD: Cr Sheila Ireland wants the State to fast track rail line to Redbank Plains.
ALL ABOARD: Cr Sheila Ireland wants the State to fast track rail line to Redbank Plains.

ALL roads lead to the booming Redbank Plains and now it is time the railway line leads there as well.

That was the message coming through loud and clear at the Ipswich City Council ordinary meeting yesterday.

Councillors David Morrison, Andrew Antoniolli, Paul Tully and Sheila Ireland all spoke in the meeting or to the QT about the need for the State Government to fast track the proposed connection between Springfield Central and Redbank Plains.

Cr Antoniolli, the city's planning boss, released the planning and development annual report card for 2016 which revealed the top five suburbs for new dwellings and additional population. Redbank Plains led the way with 376 new dwellings and 1051 new residents.

That was ahead of Springfield Lakes with 336 and 960 respectively, Bellbird Park (237 and 620), Leichhardt (214 and 562) and South Ripley (185 and 594).

When Mayor Paul Pisasale and the other 11 mayors from south-east Queensland met on the Sunshine Coast for a strategic planning workshop it was to guide future infrastructure in the region and lobbying efforts.

The rail extension was one of the items Cr Pisasale put forward as a priority locally, and he pointed to the extension as being a part of the State Government planning study.

In the council meeting Cr Morrison made the point the development in the region wasn't just about to happen, but "it is happening now".

Cr Antoniolli said Redbank Plains had been the fastest growing area for several years and the report made a clear case for infrastructure funding from the State and the Federal Government.

The council has made a considerable investment in upgrading roads and facilities in the suburb.

"But we only get a small amount of the public funds to deliver infrastructure needs, so we do need the support of the State and Feds," Cr Antoniolli said.

"One thing that needs to be on the agenda is the continuation of that line from Springfield Central to Ipswich, through Redbank Plains and Ripley.

"We need a commitment from the state on that with some projected timelines on it reaching Ipswich city."

Yong Real Estate's Matt Boettcher, based in Redbank Plains, was not surprised the suburb was booming with population.

He said that several years ago investors saw the value for money and the high rental yields and took advantage but now young families from other Ipswich suburbs were relocating to take advantage of big blocks and the value for money.

"Our figures from last year show that our total sales were 51% to owner occupiers and 49% to investors, which is a pleasing thing," he said.

"From 2010 to 2013 investors held court in the market, but from the start of 2014 the owner occupiers have been flooding the market."

Mr Boettcher said that surveys had shown numerous people from Redbank Plains were driving to Springfield Central to catch the train and that the rail line extension was "a necessity".

A Translink spokesperson said the rail extension was part of the government's long term vision but that there were other rail priorities.

"The South East Queensland Rail Horizon report (2016) has identified the Cross River Rail project as the Government's infrastructure priority to provide the necessary capacity for an expansion of the rail network," the spokesperson said.

"The Department of Transport and Main Roads has completed planning to identify a corridor for the proposed extension of the Ipswich and Springfield rail lines to support population growth in the Western Corridor. The Ipswich to Springfield corridor is part of the Queensland Government's longer-term vision for the South East Queensland rail network."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich city council redbank plains

