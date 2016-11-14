Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

RAIL guru Robert Dow says the decision by Queensland Rail to replace trains with buses on weekends on the Ipswich-Rosewood line is "difficult to comprehend” and a burden for passengers using mobility devices.

Mr Dow, of Rail Back on Track, welcomed Transport Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe's tweet to him last night that he had instructed Queensland Rail to review the decision and restore service.

But in a letter to the QT on Sunday he said that "replacing normal rail services, as is now happening on weekends on the Ipswich-Rosewood line presents considerable problems for passengers”.

"Passengers using mobility devices are often excluded from travel, unless they can somehow see into the future and book transport with Queensland Rail at least 24 hours ahead, however when there are weekend closures this means in effect up to three days ahead.,” he wrote.

"Hardly fair and equitable. Discrimination?

"It is difficult to comprehend why the Ipswich-Rosewood shuttle train service has been ceased on weekends. Resources in terms of train crew are minimal.

"The adverse flow on effects for the community are considerable though.”

Mr Dow also sent through a complaint from one of Rail Back on Track's members who said the following:

"QR has really dropped the ball this time, the Ipswich line suffers sufficiently with the previous timetable but they have now made things worse effectively discouraging any handicapped or disabled person from travelling between Ipswich and Rosewood or Rosewood and Ipswich of a weekend.

"Services prior to this weekend were operated of a weekend by a three car service on an hourly timetable, now nothing, no advice of the suspension of services and their bus substitute services was given prior to the Friday afternoon, there were no notices at Ipswich station at 2.30 on the Friday afternoon.

"The replacement bus service...is operated using high floor coaches which a disabled person either can not access or has extreme difficulty accessing, anyone using a motorised wheelchair or a mobility scooter can not access these buses at all.

"Translink has been less than helpful telling anyone with a scooter or wheelchair to contact QR with no means of contacting anyone in QR who has anything to do with the provision of disability services unavailable until Monday, and as Ipswich is the only station that is staffed of a weekend west of Ipswich there is no means of contacting QR.

"Translink advised eventually that people requiring disability access for stations Ipswich to Rosewood should contact QR a full day before they wished to travel, a little difficult for most as they do not always know that they have a need to travel days in advance and discriminates against the disabled.

"It is quite obvious that these arrangements are intended to discourage the disabled from travel by making things as inconvenient as possible.”