Rail fail continues with Ipswich services cancelled again

THE rail shambles that has plagued south-east Queensland continues for Ipswich residents with weekend services cancelled.

The trains running between Ipswich and Rosewood stations will be replaced by buses.

There are now eight bus services on Saturday and six on Sunday that will run express between Ipswich and Rosewood.

Goodna based RAIL Back On Track advocacy group's Robert Dow labelled the 'solution' as hardly acceptable.

"It is time that a broom was put through Queensland Rail, this ongoing failure circus is a joke," Mr Dow said.

"People want to use the train, they don't want to use buses."

Mr Dow said he was seeking clarification on whether the weekend service cancellation only applied to this weekend or would continue until further notice.

Queensland Rail will post updates on the services here.