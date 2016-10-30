30°
News

Radio show aims for donor record

30th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
GIVING LIFE: Amy McDowell from the Red Cross Blood Service in Ipswich.
GIVING LIFE: Amy McDowell from the Red Cross Blood Service in Ipswich. Claudia Baxter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE team at radio station River 94.9 is preparing to do its bit to help save the lives of Australian cancer sufferers and accident victims.

The station is aiming to get a record 25 new blood donors to roll up the sleeves for the Australian Red Cross Blood Service at Riverlink on November 11.

River 94.9 will be broadcasting live from the donor centre from 10am-1pm on the day with Mayor Paul Pisasale also stopping by for a visit.

River 94.9 announcers will be jumping on board the donation drive and giving donations themselves in the week leading in to the event, whilst encouraging listeners to do the same.

The Red Cross says one in three people will need blood in their lifetime, but with only 1 in 30 people donating, it puts a severe strain on blood stocks.

The actual donation takes between 5-15 minutes, however anyone who dontes should allow an hour for the whole appointment, which includes a health check and free refreshments afterwards.

The River 94.9 drive for new donors is also taking place with the aim of getting 150 new donors by the end of the year.

If you can donate blood, go to donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95 to check that you are eligible to donate.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  blood donation red cross blood service river 94.9 radio

Controversy marred theatre's early days

Controversy marred theatre's early days

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston

Radio show aims for donor record

GIVING LIFE: Amy McDowell from the Red Cross Blood Service in Ipswich.

River 94.9 is preparing to do its bit

LETTER: Train cancellations another ALP bungle

News

Letters to the Editor

Trimmers get together

Former Queensland Rail trimmers will catch up on old times.

Workers to catch up on the good old days when they meet for reunion

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Shannon ready to rock festival

BIG STAR: Shannon Noll will be performing live at the festival tonight.

Australian Idol star to headline at festival.

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical documentary and Sam Neill stars in the mini-series Tutankhamun on SBS.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Controversy marred theatre's early days

Ipswich's iconic Incinerator Theatre.

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

Bob Dylan has finally broken his silence about Nobel win

Hacker who stole celebrity nude photos jailed

Jennifer Lawrence took a strong public stance after her iCloud account was hacked.

Ryan Collins stole photos from numerous famous women.

VIDEO: Dragon fired Ipswich up

Classic Aussie rock band Dragon performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre last night. Pictured here during sound-check before the gig are drummer Pete Drummond, lead singer Mark Williams and lead guitarist Bruce Reid.

Veteran rockers one-night stand in city

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sherlock actor says his family is his roots

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!