Radio show aims for donor record

THE team at radio station River 94.9 is preparing to do its bit to help save the lives of Australian cancer sufferers and accident victims.

The station is aiming to get a record 25 new blood donors to roll up the sleeves for the Australian Red Cross Blood Service at Riverlink on November 11.

River 94.9 will be broadcasting live from the donor centre from 10am-1pm on the day with Mayor Paul Pisasale also stopping by for a visit.

River 94.9 announcers will be jumping on board the donation drive and giving donations themselves in the week leading in to the event, whilst encouraging listeners to do the same.

The Red Cross says one in three people will need blood in their lifetime, but with only 1 in 30 people donating, it puts a severe strain on blood stocks.

The actual donation takes between 5-15 minutes, however anyone who dontes should allow an hour for the whole appointment, which includes a health check and free refreshments afterwards.

The River 94.9 drive for new donors is also taking place with the aim of getting 150 new donors by the end of the year.

If you can donate blood, go to donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95 to check that you are eligible to donate.