Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

7HOFM co-host Anna Dare has been taken off the air after making a joke at the expense of those who died in the ride accident at Dreamworld recently.

The comment came during a competition where listeners had to identify a sound to win $140, news.com.au reports.

Upon hearing the sound, Dare said "I really don't like it ... it's violent sounding".

"It's not getting stuck in a conveyor belt at a theme park is it? Too soon?"

Dare's shocked co-host could only respond with a sigh.

"That's what it sounds like to me when I first heard it," Dare said, "that's the first thing I thought of".

Dare has since been taken off the air by the station's parent company, Grant Broadcasters.

CEO of Grant Broadcasters, Grant Cameron, said in a statement: "The announcer's remark demonstrated a serious lapse in judgement and we sincerely apologise to our listeners, the broader community and everyone affected by this week's terrible tragedy."