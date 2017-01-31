RACQ: How to buy cheaper fuel in Ipswich

TOP up, don't fill up if you want to save on fuel is the message from RACQ.

Ipswich is now at the peak of its fuel cycle according to RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith, with prices sitting between $1.22 and $1.37.

Ms Smith said Ipswich is still cheaper than other places in the south-east, with the average cost of fuel reaching $1.40 in Brisbane and $1.41 on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

"Within the south-east Ipswich is the cheapest. Prices should fall a cent or two each day for the next couple of weeks so the longer you can hold off the better," she said.

"When you're going to the service station just get what you need and don't fill up."

According to RACQ's Fair Fuel Price calculator the cheapest fuel in Ipswich can be found at the Churchill BP while the most expensive is at Matilda Amberley.