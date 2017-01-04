RACEVIEW FIRE: 'Ipswich looks after its own'

A DEVASTATED family's call for help after fire ravaged their Raceview home yesterday was so "phenomenal" everything that was asked for has already been given.

In less than three hours the salvageable furniture left inside the Westminster Ct address was removed by a team of locals who without hesitation volunteered their time, utes and trucks.

The house was near destroyed yesterday morning and police are investigating whether the blaze started by accident inside the master bedroom which suffered the most damage.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski said his organisation's Facebook Page was overwhelmed with offers to help and already a huge volume of donated clothing has been dropped off.

"I have never seen a response like that," he said.

"Even when I said to someone we've got enough help already, his response was 'but I want to help'.

"This family's story and experience obviously struck a chord with people and they were falling over themselves to do anything that would help the family get back on their feet."

Mr Naumovski's organisation has been spending more and more time in the Ipswich area and he said it's quickly become clear "Ipswich looks after its own".

"The response was phenomenal," he said.

"The has been a rough start to the New Year for this family but out of that tragedy there's been this positive response from the community and that's truly heart-warming."