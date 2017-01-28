Rabbit plague to be hit with virus

TIME'S UP: Rabbits in Walloon are set to be eradicated with the release of a virus.

AN INFESTATION of rabbits at Walloon is set to be eradicated with the release of a virus that specifically targets the pests.

Cr Sheila Ireland, chair of the health and community safety committee, said the rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus called RHDV K5 would be released in the first week of March to to target the pests in an area at Hodgsons Rd, Walloon.

Cr Ireland said the program was being run by Ipswich City Council officers with the assistance of the Invasive Animals Cooperative Research Centre.

"The area at Walloon is so close to the RAAF base and farming area and this is a pocket of rabbits we've had trouble controlling," she said.

"We don't want the rabbits to keep spreading and we are trying to clear it up, because we don't want to be overrun like other places."

Cr Ireland said the virus only impacted rabbits and was a humane way to get rid of them, while not effecting other wildlife.

"They have said that it happens pretty quick and that within 6-36 hours they usually succumb to the first symptoms and usually pass away between 24-72 hours," she said.

Cr Ireland said landowners would not be left to dispose of the rabbits on their own.

"There is going to be spotlight monitoring of a night time in the area in conjunction with the landholders," she said.

"We are going to pick up some of them and have a look at their livers to see if they have died from what we have released or something else, just to confirm the cause of death."