Rabbit activity survey to target 4000 properties

ABOUT 4000 properties in the Lockyer Valley will soon be surveyed for rabbits in an attempt to try to completely eradicate the pest.

In a presentation to Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board compliance co-ordinator Dave Berman said it was time for the rabbit board, the council and landholders to unite and uphold their responsibility of making sure rabbits are kept out of the region.

Mr Berman said with cooperation between landholders and council the Rabbit Board had already knocked out at least 10 key breeding areas.

"We've done burns and rabbit proofed hay sheds, now we need to search within three kilometres of the key breeding places," he said.

"We will be sending out letters to people to get permission to come and visit those properties in February, to look for rabbit pills (dung), diggings and most importantly burrows.

"We will essentially check anywhere they could be getting underground and breeding, if we use the right technique we can get them out for good."

Mr Berman said they were hoping to do the surveying in a little over a month.

"Their burrows can be destroyed by excavators or tractors or rabbit netting can be installed to keep them out," he said.

"They breed quickest under log piles or in hay sheds and if we don't find them they will construct bigger warrens and be able to breed more effectively."

According to Mr Berman if the 420 burrows weren't destroyed in Tent Hill Creek, the burrows could have produced over 10,000 rabbits in the right conditions.

"Within the 28,000 square kilometres we protect, there have been a couple of thousand properties where rabbits have been reported, which is less than 1 % of the total properties," he said.

"That's where they are running to, they are not necessarily just breeding.

"If we find 15 percent of their breeding places, we can knock out 80 percent of the rabbits."

Contact the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board on 46614076 to report any rabbit activity.