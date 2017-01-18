RAAF ruff nuts melt hearts

PUPPY LOVE: Henry and Rebekah are right at home with military dog Scout.

ARRIVING as an energetic bundle of fluff, fur and baby fangs, Scout the Belgian Malinois looks like most other 12-week-old pups. He's cute, inquisitive and fun now, but in 20 weeks' time, when he returns to RAAF Amberley, he will join an elite group of dogs, bred as Military Working Dogs (MWD), trained to protect RAAF personnel and equipment.

For foster carers Henry and Rebekah, the foster care period is one of delight, watching the adorable bundle of fur they collected grow into a dog ready to begin training with the RAAF.

"Scout is our second foster pup, we have just returned Poppy, who is now going into training," Henry, of Augustine Heights, said.

Working in the ADF at Amberley, Henry said he fully understoodand appreciated the roles Poppy and Scout would have in the future, and was proud to be helping with the next generation of MWD.

RAAF Security and Fire School Military Working Dog supply manager John Baguley said the latest batch of pups was from litter S5, bred from MWD Otto and a breeding girl Banzi.

"We breed about 80 pups each year, as of this year we have moved exclusively to the Belgian Malinois, we will no longer be breeding German Shepherds," Mr Baguley said.

"We will buy some German Shepherds, but our focus is on the Malinois for the future."

Mr Baguley said the MWD worked on the principle of '3Ds', to deter, detect and defend, if necessary.

"MWDs are the worst nightmare for intruders, special forces commandos hate seeing dogs, because they are unpredictable, they never know when they can pick up a scent, or track them across ground," he said.

With 2,194 MWDs graduated from Amberley training school, Mr Baguley said they were posted to eight permanent bases around Australia, as well as some overseas deployments.

"We have had 60 years of guarding RAAF assets," he said.

For Henry and Rebekah, the chance to be part of the foster care program was too good to pass up.

"They are very active, loving and loyal, and we get to have the fun of puppyhood," Rebekah said.

"If you are committed to a healthy lifestyle, they are great, you walk them twice a day, they very active dogs, it gives you the motivation to get up and go for a walk."

While they were still 'untrained', Henry said their defensive instincts were developed, with previous pup Poppy once bristling at a stranger while walking with Rebekah.

"She sensed something, and was instantly alert and growling, until he left," Henry said.

With all the pup's food, bedding, toys, vet and health care provided by the RAAF, Henry said it was an easy choice to be involved.

"We would put our hand up to take a 'reject', that had failed its MWD training, if the opportunity arose, for sure, they are wonderful dogs," he said.