Queensland Rail slammed for incompetence

Joel Gould
| 23rd Nov 2016 12:25 PM
Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow is unhappy with Queensland Rail.
Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow is unhappy with Queensland Rail.

THE left hand has no idea what the right is doing and Queensland Rail needs to pick its act up and get the information they tell MPs right.

That was the message from Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow after more contradictory accounts from officialdom about what went on last weekend on the Ipswich-Rosewood line.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden told the QT that he had been informed by QR that no passengers with mobility scooters made use of the maxi-cabs that were on offer for passengers unable to fit on the two low-floor buses that were provided.

But a North Ipswich man, Allan Ward, has put his own account of using the maxi-cabs last weekend on Mr Dow's website in contradiction to what Mr Madden said QR told him.

Last week QR told the QT the reason no trains were running on weekends was due to a lack of patronage on the Ipswich-Rosewood line, when Mr Madden had correctly told us it was due to a lack of drivers.

"Allan Ward went out to Thagoona because he is a regular traveller on the Ipswich-Rosewood line on weekends because he has a fairly substantial mobility scooter,” Mr Dow said.

"What really concerns us is that Queensland Rail is telling MPs incorrect information, and I think that is a serious issue.

"The fact is that large mobility scooters don't fit on the low-floor buses and the only way those passengers can be moved is by maxi-taxis and that is exactly what happened.

"QR staff were involved in that so how can they tell Madden no-one had a need for mobility scooter transport.

"What about the rest of the information they are telling MPs? Are they really telling the truth or are they just covering up more failure?

"On the surface it is a trite issue, however it does indicate some serious communication issues within Queensland Rail.

"Rail replacement buses are really unpleasant for a number of reasons. Apart from the disability access angle, it adds a lot of time and it is uncomfortable.

"I travel on the Rosewood line every now and then and quite a few people do. Saturday is important because they do shopping, but buses make it difficult,”

The track closure this weekend right through from Roma St to Rosewood has added to commuters pain.

"We are coming into the Christmas shopping period and it is really difficult for people when they do a massive track closure like that,” Mr Dow said.

"Buses from Ipswich to Roma St are really quite a long arduous haul, and complicated by inconsistent fare policy.

"People are prepared to put up with occasional weekend track closure but losing the railway every weekend just before Christmas is quite unfair.

"The number of resources it takes to run the three-car service between Ipswich and Rosewood is absolutely minimal.”

The QT has sought a response from Queensland Rail.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  incompetence ipswich-rosewood line queensland rail robert dow

