Queensland Rail boss sacked over train debacles

A QUEENSLAND Rail boss has been sacked as the state government rushes to investigate a staffing crisis that has plunged the south-east transport network into chaos.

Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, who has also faced calls to be sacked, said the head of train service delivery has been stood down.

QR chief executive Helen Gluer first took the bulk of the blame for the driver shortage, which led to the cancelling of train services on Friday.

But later said she had found "a lack of due diligence" ahead of the introduction of the new timetable, which was the first to take the new Redcliffe line into account.

TransLink is now using an "interim timetable" which it released on Tuesday afternoon.

It includes changes to the Caboolture, Ipswich/Rosewood, Springfield and Redcliffe lines.

How is your train affected? Find out here

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also appointment former Rio Tinto executive Philip Strachan to head an inquiry into the mess.

The Opposition remains unsatisfied, however, and is still demanding the government dump Mr Hinchliffe from the Transport portfolio.

Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson said if the trains have been cancelled, why not the minister?

"Annastacia Palaszczuk said heads would roll; well, heads haven't rolled, and the trains aren't rolling either," he said.