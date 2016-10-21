28°
Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

21st Oct 2016 6:55 AM Updated: 8:09 AM
Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland
Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

ABORTION has emerged as a hot topic not just in the US presidential debate but in Queensland amid moves to decriminalise the procedure.

Fairfax reports a parliamentary committee has been swamped with more than 2400 submissions - many from people opposing the right of women to make the final choice.

Cairns MP Rob Pyne has introduced two private member's bills into the House, the first aiming to remove abortion from the Criminal Code and the second setting guidelines, including the establishment of 50 metre "safe zones"  and gestation limits.

The first attracted more than 1400 submissions and the second another 1000.

That compares with 20 submissions on domestic violence, while Queensland's pub lockout laws had 774 submissions.

In a Facebook video message to Christians, Mr Pyne said he had been subjected to false claims that he wanted to see more abortions.

He said, as a Christian, this was not the case at all.

"I've never met anyone in my life who says 'gee, what can we do to get more abortions?'

"It's just crazy,'' Mr Pyne told Fairfax.

But he said abortion should be regulated under health regulations, as it was around the world, not the subject of criminal law.

He said that was a position supported by Amnesty International and the United Nations and had resulted in fewer abortions around the world.

Mr Pyne said abortion was a fact of life as there would be cases of rape, incest, failed contraception and other medical issues.

In Queensland, obtaining or performing an abortion is illegal under the Criminal Code.

Trump vows to give decision on abortion back to states

In the US presidential debate yesterday, Donald Trump declared he was pro-life and condemned Hillary Clinton for wanting to allow late term abortions.

Mr Trump was asked about his position on Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that has legalised abortion rights since 1973.

He said the issue of abortion would return to the states under his presidency.

"That'll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court," Trump said.

Mrs Clinton vowed to fight for a woman's right to choose.

"So many states are putting very stringent regulations on women that block them from exercising that choice, to the extent that they are de-funding Planned Parenthood, which, of course, provides all kinds of benefits for women in this country.

"I will defend Planned Parenthood, I will defend Roe v. Wade, and I will defend women's rights to make their own healthcare decisions," she promised. "We have come too far to have that turned back now."

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to members of the media after a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Mrs Clinton defended her position on late-term abortions in certain situations. "I have met with women who have, toward the end of their pregnancy, get worst news one can get," she said.

"That their health is in jeopardy if they continue to carry to term. Or that something terrible has happened or just been discovered about the pregnancy. I do not think the United States government should be stepping in and making those most personal of decisions."

Mr Trump replied:  "If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby. Now, you can say that that's okay, and Hillary can say that that's okay, but it's not okay with me," he said.

Mrs Clinton responded: "Well that is not what happens in these cases, and using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate."

Figures show some 90 per cent of abortions take place in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

About 1.2 per cent of abortions occur after 21 weeks, and 43 states in the US ban it before viability with limited exceptions.

In the US, there are about 700,000 abortions each year.

In Australia, the figure is estimated between 80,000 and 100,000 each year.

In the US, the abortion rate for 2012 was 13.2 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 years, and the abortion ratio was 210 abortions per 1,000 live births, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reported.

The estimated rate for Australia in 2003 was around 19.7 abortions per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44 years.

International rates range from 7.7 in Germany to 90 in Eastern Europe, with a world average of 33-37 abortions per 1,000 women.

In the US, from 2003 to 2012, the number, rate, and ratio of reported abortions decreased 17%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.

"Women in their twenties accounted for the majority of abortions in 2012 and throughout the period of analysis.

"The majority of abortions in 2012 took place early in gestation:  91.4% of abortions were performed at ≤13 weeks' gestation; a smaller number of abortions (7.2%) were performed at 14-20 weeks' gestation, and even fewer (1.3%) were performed at ≥21 weeks' gestation.

" In 2012, 20.8% of all abortions were medical abortions. The percentage of abortions reported as early medical abortions increased 10% from 2011 to 2012.

