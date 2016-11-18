Queensland father-of-three dies after shotgun attack

Les Brooks was well-liked, according to his cousin.

EARLIER: A MAN has died in hospital after suffering a shotgun would to his abdomen, with a second man now charged with his murder.

Les Brooks, 32, was shot in the Brisbane suburb of Tingalpa, just before 4pm.

When emergency services arrived, they found the man inside the Dialba St home.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

Mr Brooks' cousin Brendon Krezic told ABC News the father of three was liked by family and friends.

"He was a good family man and well respected," he said.

"He always made sure you had food in your stomach, that's the kind of guy he was."

A 25-year-old Underwood man has been charged with one count of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is expected to front Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.