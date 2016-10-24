26°
News

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Emma Clarke
| 24th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Police conduct a traffic blitz.
Police conduct a traffic blitz. john mccutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

DONNA Mavis Devlin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Riverview on April 13. She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and was fined $500.

AMANDA Jane Genders pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at West Ipswich on February 10. The court heard she tested positive to methamphetamine. Genders was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

SHAYNE Joachim Johnson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Basin Pocket on September 1. The court heard Johnson was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and was fined $100.

LAURA Rose McCreath pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Carindale on July 7. She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and was fined $350.

RODNEY John Dilger pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Thagoona on September 6. The 62-year-old from Ipswich was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for five months and was fined $650.

QUINTON John Dymock pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Karrabin on July 14. Dymok, 33, from Ipswich, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and was fined $400.

PERCY Pohe Kupe, 58, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on August 26. The Eastern Heights man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and was fined $650.

DAVID Henry Laurens pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was found present in his blood or saliva at Southside on August 19. The 55-year-old from Mothar Mountain was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

DAVID Warren Mole, 52, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Aratula on August 27. He received a two month restricted licence and was fined $350.

JUDGE Wiwaru Thom, 28, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Ipswich on August 14. The Nundah man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months and fined $2000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drink-driving drug-driving ipswich name and shame

30 train services a day halted by driver shortage

30 train services a day halted by driver shortage

A DRIVER shortage will see 30 train services a day being cancelled across south-east Queensland from Tuesday under an interim train timetable.

Festival blooms with Jacaranda trees

BLOOMING GOOD: Cr Paul Tully with the Goodna Jacarandas, in bloom ahead of the upcoming Jacaranda Festival.

This year's festival gets under way on Friday

Outcry after police speed trap van blocks path

DOUBLE STANDARD? A reader snapped this shot of a speed camera van blocking the footpath at Yamanto.

This would land you a $48 fine, but it's fine when the police do it

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich unites in march for safe world for kids

The streets turn red in one of the previous Walk for Daniel events.

Bruce and Denise continue movement

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

TAKE a look at some of the glimpses of fashion's future on display at the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival over the weekend.

Festival blooms with Jacaranda trees

BLOOMING GOOD: Cr Paul Tully with the Goodna Jacarandas, in bloom ahead of the upcoming Jacaranda Festival.

This year's festival gets under way on Friday

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

NEAT AND TIDY IN A GREAT STREET

10 Mark Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000...

This perfectly presented home is situated in a very good street, representing great value for today's lifestyle. Offering: - 4 Large built in bedrooms with...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $579,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

PERFECT RENOVATOR IN IDEAL POSITION

13 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $239,000 neg.

If it's position you are after, this is perfect... right near all the action but up a very quiet and peaceful street. This is the first time the property will be...

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $665,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

ONE FOR THE HORSE LOVERS

69 Panorama Drive, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 1 4 $459,000...

Located in the very scenic country town of Roadvale . An easy 20 minute drive to Ipswich and Amberley Air Base, 10 minutes to Boonah and 60 minutes to...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

COUNTRY DOWNSIZER

725 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 3 1 2 $350,000...

Located in the picturesque region of Munbilla which is 20 minutes from Ipswich, 10 minutes to Kalbar, 20 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 60 minutes to...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.