QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

DONNA Mavis Devlin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Riverview on April 13. She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and was fined $500.

AMANDA Jane Genders pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at West Ipswich on February 10. The court heard she tested positive to methamphetamine. Genders was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

SHAYNE Joachim Johnson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Basin Pocket on September 1. The court heard Johnson was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and was fined $100.

LAURA Rose McCreath pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Carindale on July 7. She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and was fined $350.

RODNEY John Dilger pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Thagoona on September 6. The 62-year-old from Ipswich was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for five months and was fined $650.

QUINTON John Dymock pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Karrabin on July 14. Dymok, 33, from Ipswich, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and was fined $400.

PERCY Pohe Kupe, 58, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on August 26. The Eastern Heights man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and was fined $650.

DAVID Henry Laurens pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was found present in his blood or saliva at Southside on August 19. The 55-year-old from Mothar Mountain was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

DAVID Warren Mole, 52, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Aratula on August 27. He received a two month restricted licence and was fined $350.

JUDGE Wiwaru Thom, 28, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Ipswich on August 14. The Nundah man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months and fined $2000.