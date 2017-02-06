QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

HIS girlfriend needed to wee, he was locked out of the house and then caught drink driving at the McDonalds Springfield Lakes carpark.

It was an unfortunate series of events that led Jarrin Craig Dawson to lose his licence for four months after he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving.

The court heard Dawson caught police attention at 3.20am on December 11 when he "accelerated loudly through the carpark".

He told police he drove to the restaurant to use the bathroom and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.103%.

Dawson, 20 from Forestdale, was fined $500.

PAUL Anthony Andric pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on November 11.

Andric, 29 from Brassall, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

JARROD Ronald Damora pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Underwood on June 4.

The 39-year-old Wynnum man was disqualified from driving for one month.

RYAN Richard Frank Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a vehicle while affected by an intoxicating substance twice at Leichhardt on December 24.

The 40-year-old Leichhardt man was disqualified from driving for six months and sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole eligibility.

JEFFREY Noel Gorton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Riverview on September 9.

The 36-year-old Inala man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

GRANT Philip Hoffman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on October 11.

Hoffman, 34 from Brassall, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was given a two month restricted licence and fined $350.

EDWARD James Lausberg pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Karalee on November 11.

The 42-year-old Karalee man was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was given an eight month restricted licence and fined $750.

KIRSTY Malcolm pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on October 19.

The 42-year-old from Redbank Plains was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was given a four month restricted licence and fined $450.

NATHAN John Marshall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on June 18.

Marshall, 37 from Riverview, was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was given a five month restricted licence and fined $600.

CASEY James Mccolm pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Bundamba on May 29.

The 18-year-old from Toowoomba was sentenced to one month imprisonment with parole after serving 14 days.

ALISHA Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on November 14.

The 38-year-old from Karrabin was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $750.

SHANNON Mary Stevens pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in her blood or saliva at Ironbark on October 3.

The 23-year-old North Booval woman was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

PETER Andrew Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Ironbark on September 10.

The 34-year-old Stafford man was given a six week restricted licence and fined $400.

DANIEL John Walsh pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on November 5.

The 30-year-old from Raceview was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was given a six month restricted licence and fined $650.