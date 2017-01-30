QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

POLICE caught a 32-year-old man driving with drugs in his system twice in less than two months, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Daniel Emmett McIvor was caught at Dalby on September 12 and Prenzlau on October 27.

The Coominya man pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva and was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $200.

BARRY Anthony Corrie Elsden pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on September 17.

The 30-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from driving for three months.

JASON Robin Horrigan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at One Mile on October 20.

Horrigan, 35 from Leichhardt was disqualified from driving for three months.

LIAM Thomas Hutchins pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on November 6.

The 24-year-old Amberley man was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $2500.

ROSE-ANN Laurina Payne leaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Meadowbrook on August 26 and Herston on October 10.

The 30-year-old East Ipswich woman was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $700.

JOHN Mack Biondi Sika pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on October 26.

The 28-year-old Bellbird Park man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

MIGUEL Emenrique Araneda pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court drink driving at Goodna on November 18.

The 40-year-old Bundamba man was between the middle and high alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $900.

ZORAN Anton Bogovic pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Lowood on December 10.

Bogovic, 50 from Prenzlau, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined $1600.

TAMMIE Lee Coburn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court drink driving at Booval on November 17.

Coburn, 26 from North Booval, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

LUKE Anthony Schirmer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Rifle Range on December 4.

The 32-year-old Coominya mas was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $3000.

NATHAN Paul Tavenor pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Blackstone on October 27.

The 37-year-old Redbank Plains man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

JUSTIN Leslie Laban pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Carole Park on October 23.

The 35-year-old Cedar Creek man was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

Christopher John Rolls pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on October 27.

The 31-year-old was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500.

SHANNON Mary Stevens pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Ironbark on October 3.

The 23-year-old from North Booval was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

PETER Andrew Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ironbark on September 10.

The 34-year-old from Stafford was given a six week restricted licence and fined $400.

CALEB Jesse Webb pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on December 4.

The 27-year-old from Silkstone was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $700.