QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

POLICE caught Troy Wayne Mcrae Poder driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Gatton on July 18 and again at Laidley on July 21.

The 36-year-old Lake Clarendon man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court in December to both counts.

He was was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month and sentenced to 12 months probation.

ROSLYN Therese Baker pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Peak Crossing on November 20.

The 41-year-old Limestone Ridges woman was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for two months and fined $500.

GAVIN Anthony Bray pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Wivenhoe Pocket on November 20.

Bray, 50 from Coominya, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He received a four month restricted licence and was fined $500.

NIGEL Maxwell Bressow pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Purga on October 6.

The 25-year-old from Kalbar was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

CASEY James Mccolm pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Bundamba on May 29.

The 18-year-old from Toowoomba was sentenced to one month imprisonment with immediate parole and disqualified from holding a drivers licence for 12 months.

ADAM Shane Moore-Friswell pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Ironbark on November 12.

The 20-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for three months and fined $200.

MATTHEW James Reeve pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on November 12.

The 24-year-old Flinders View man was between the general and middle alcohol limits..

Reeve was given an eight month restricted licence and sentenced to 10 months probation.

KYLE Ian Rowlands pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Goodna on October 15.

The 44-year-old from Ipswich was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

JAIMIE-LEE Kate Schubert pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Karalee on December 2.

The 31-year-old from Darra was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

She was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

JOHN Mack Biondi Sika pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on October 26.

The 28-year-old Bellbird Park man was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

ASHTON Ian Berry Carter pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Camira on November 18.

The 20-year-old from Bundamba was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for six months and fined $800.

Brady Wayne Ellis pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Raceview on November 15.

The 26-year-old from Ripley was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for five months and fined $900.

BARRY Anthony Corrie Elsden pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Goodna on September 17.

The 30-year-old Brassall man was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for three months.

KODY Lee Myles pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Central on November 26.

The 22-year-old from South Mclean was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for 14 months and fined $1400.

MITCHELL Luke Orrell Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was in his blood or saliva at Fernvale on October 12.

The 23-year-old was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for five months and fined $600.

SEAN Leslie Wright pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on December 3.

The 35-year-old from Rosewood was between the general and middle alcohol limits. n

He was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for three months and fined $450.