QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A 20-year-old man who police caught drink driving while on a probational licence twice in five days won't be allowed the get behind the wheel for there months.

Daniel Laurence Gannon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on October 7 and again on October 12.

The Woodend man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $750.

GAVIN Anthony Bray pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Wivenhoe Pocket on November 20.

The 50-year-old from Coominya was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He received a four month restricted licence and was fined $500.

NIGEL Joseph Byrne pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on November 5.

Byrne, 37 from North Lakes, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $500.

Barry Anthony Elsden pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Booval on November 4.

The 30-year-old from Goodna was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $400.

FETU Mulinuu Fonoti pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on November 27.

The 28-year-old from Forest Lake was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months and fined $950.

ISAAC Joseph Heke pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Drewvale on December 16, 2015.

Heke, 35 form Wulkuraka, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $500.

JACK Nguyen pleaded pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on November 2.

The 22-year-old from Inala was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $200.

AMBER Denise O'Reilly pleaded pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Goodna on July 20.

O'Reilly, 24 from Allora, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $1000.

KERRIE Anne Watson pleaded pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the general alcohol limit at Redbank Plains on September 2.

The 54-year-old was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

NAYTHAN Aaron John Freier pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Silkstone on September 26.

The 24-year-old was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $300.

DANIELLE Renae Green pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Rocklea on Septebber 7.

Green, 27 from Wacol, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $700.

SEAN Graham Howes pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Purga on November 20.

Howes, 45 from Willowbank, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

SAMANTHA Lee Kapor pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Gailes on October 28.

The 26-year-old from Goodna was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

LAURA Janet Kohn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Rosewood on December 8 and Lowood on December 2.

The 35-year-old Ebenezer woman was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole and 18 months probation.

She was ordered to complete a drink driving program and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months.

BRAEDON Kenneth Lawrence pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence One Mile on July 26.

The 29-year-old from Bracken Ridge was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $450.

CAMERON James Mcklaren pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Booval on September 26.

The 23-year-old from Flinders View was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

CHAD Aaron Porter pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Central on October 30.

The 32-year-old from Springfield Lakes was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $600.

JOHN Thomas Purtill pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at East Ipswich on October 21.

The 27-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

WADE Thomas Richards pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Dinmore and One Mile on October 21.

The 39-year-old from Collingwood Park was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $950.

MARK John Suddes pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on November 11.

Suddes, 32 from Wishart, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $500.

LAWRENCE Edward Taylor pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Patrick Estate on November 24.

The 65-year-old from Coominya was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.