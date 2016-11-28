QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Motorists were fined up to $2000 for driving under the influence.

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

PAUL Matthew Farmer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goondiwindi on August 5.

The 32-year-old Logan man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $700.

MICHAEL Douglas Jones pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield on October 1.

Jones, 21, from Taringa, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $800.

PIRASHANNA Sundaramoorthy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Eastern Heights on August 16.

Sundaramoorthy, 35, from Ipswich, was over the middle but not over the high alcohol limit.

The offender was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $1500.

BODIE Robert Graham Brown pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Leichhardt on July 28.

The 21-year-old from Fernvale was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months and fined $1200.

JODIE Lee Carl pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on September 29.

The 30-year-old woman from Camira was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for nine months and fined $2000.

KEITH Andrew Douglas pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ebbw Vale on September 24.

Douglas, 34, was over the general but not over the middle alcohol limit.

The Karana Downs man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months.

CRAIG Edward Harland pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Collingwood Park on September 26.

The 39-year-old from Redbank Plains was over the general but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was given a two month restricted licence and fined $200.

EDWIN Josiah Narayan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Ipswich on September 22.

The 36-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months and fined $700.

DYLAN Patrick Taua pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Purga on October 9.

The Springfield Lakes man was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit.

The 34-year-old was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $200.

JAI Zane Tyler Woodford pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Dinmore on May 20.

The 22-year-old from Riverview was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and sentenced to two years probation.