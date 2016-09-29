QT readers divided over animal circus debate

ANIMAL welfare protests didn't stop ticket sales for the Lennon Bros' circus. Do you think using exotic animals for entertainment is cruel?

Here's what you said on Facebook:

Sandra Ohnsorge - The animals we saw at the show were in great condition and seemed to love performing their acts... they are housed and well cared for to meet the standards for entertaining.

Casey Llamacakes - People who think they're treated 'right' need to watch a doco on the cruelty they go through getting to that circus and the effects they really have on the animal. It's about education people, not what you perceive is right. Because nine times out of 10 they're lying to you and you do not know how they're meant to look, be treated and how they're meant to live. Tim Oliver -They don't capture adult lions from Africa and put them in the circus. The type of training they get is indicative of the fact they have been trained from a young age. There isn't any evidence to say that they were even born in Africa, how can you know?

Aaron Maile - We drove past a number of times and my kids asked if we could go. I said no and my kids asked me why. I simply stated that animals deserve to be out roaming free. Keeping a large animal like a lion caged is not fair to the lion. Both of my kids accepted this as fair. I wonder why adults have a problem with seeing the cruelty in this.

Melissa Small - Yep I think it's cruel. It's not in a lion's nature to be locked in a cage and perform tricks... and then people wonder why they turn around and attack ....it's in their nature, once a lion always a lion... this goes for any animal in captivity.

Anne Van Geyzel - The circus is a wonderful tradition. I remember the elephants when I was little, tigers also. Circus people would be mad if they did not look after the animals. Joel Ward - It is a backwards outdated tradition. Would you like to be locked in a cage, abused and forced to perform tricks?