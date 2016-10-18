29°
Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Kyran McGilvray.

News

Steve and Tarni welcome baby Olivia

The old timer that greets the sun every morning.

Community

The old timer that greets the sun every morning

NSW Police Force: We imagine there are a few infringements in the pipeline for this #loadfail.

News

Pipe bomb? Australian ingenuity at its worst... or...

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

Entertainment

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Jessica and Jadrian Ladd celebrated the birth of their first child Conor Xavier Ladd on Saturday, October 8 at 9.22am weighing 2.77kg.

Community

A new lad for the Ladds

I've been having a bit of a rough time of late (who isn't!) - and the big fella painted this on the sky for me #wingsofanangel

Community

A shark, a dinosaur fish and the wings of an angel

Mr and Mrs Jones celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Community

Happy anniversary Mr and Mrs Jones

Baby feet Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Lifestyle

A baby brother for Reihana and Ruby

Fashion knock off

News

10 terrible fashion knock-offs bought online

Ended up somewhere you shouldn't be? The Australian's "Strewth!" section has you covered

News

Politicians hilariously lampooned on newspaper's 404...

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Zara-Lee Luder with brother Zachary Luder, 6.

Community

Babes in Arms: New sister for young Zachary

'Bad Barbie'

News

'Bad Barbie' takes the cake

Appearing on ABC's Q

News

Magda Szubanski and Fiona Nash clash over same sex...

Clarence Valley Council is about to start cracking down on illegal parking.

News

VIDEO: Driver leaves wipers on, avoids parking...

Sunrise at Glamorganvale last Wednesday

Community

Kate's snap the popular choice

Keelback.

News

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

Entertainment

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True...

Buzz... so glad to have him. Rescues us each day with his antics.

News

Cats and dogs to the rescue

Baby twins Alice and Mia Mortensen were born to Luke and Cynthia Mortensen between 5.40pm and 5.55pm. Alice weighed 2.97kg and Mia weighed 3.48kg.

Community

Twins steal the show at Ipswich Hospital

Rob Crutcher

Community

Ipswich Life: Your Sunsets

A beautiful moment captured.

News

Kooka a fave with likers

Goal mouth action in the J3 grand final between Easts and Hancocks.

News

PHOTOS: Junior sport grand finals

116 Laneway, Ipswich.

Lifestyle

Likers' faves shake up Ipswich

Yazmin McCourt and Michael Faavae from Redbank Plains welcomed baby Elanyh Faavae at Ipswich Hospital on July 5. Elanyh weighed 7lbs, 9 oz.

Community

Newborns star at Ipswich Hospital

Father's Day Sunset today just south of Willowbank.

Community

Father's Day sunset a fave with our likers

News

Steve and Tarni welcome baby Olivia

By
18th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

HERE are the stars of week's QT Cuties.

Thank you to the mums and dads who shared a photo of their newborn.

If you would like to send in a picture for publication, please email it with details to ipswich.photo@qt.com.au

A QT photographer takes pictures in the maternity ward at Ipswich Hospital every Wednesday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  babes in arms babies ipswich newborns spotted