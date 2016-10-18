Steve and Tarni welcome baby Olivia

Anna Hartley Journalist I come from a small town called Peak Crossing and grew up in the country. I love the community atmosphere close-knit towns like Peak Crossing and Ipswich have. I firmly believe that everyone has a story to tell and my favourite part about journalism is meeting new and interesting people and sharing their stories. Send any news tips to anna.hartley@qt.com.au Full Profile Login to follow

HERE are the stars of week's QT Cuties.

Thank you to the mums and dads who shared a photo of their newborn.

If you would like to send in a picture for publication, please email it with details to ipswich.photo@qt.com.au

A QT photographer takes pictures in the maternity ward at Ipswich Hospital every Wednesday.