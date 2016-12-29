QR COO quits amid ongoing network, staffing issues

QUEENSLAND Rail's chief operating officer Kevin Wright has quit amid ongoing network issues in SEQ as a result of staffing shortages.

The ABC reports, Mr Wright's retirement was announced today and have published a copy of a letter from acting QR CEO Jim Benstead.

It is understood, Mr Wright headed the department responsible for driver rosters.

Since October, hundreds of services in SEQ have been cancelled and timetables thrown into chaos due to a train driver shortage.

Two of Queensland Rail's top bosses were sacked over the debacle, including chief executive Helen Gluer and chairman Michael Klug.

Both were dumped as QR confirmed that "unplanned leave" by drivers would put further stress on train services.