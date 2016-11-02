30°
QR chief handed $160,000 after quitting over rail debacle

2nd Nov 2016 6:40 AM
Queensland Rail CEO, Helen Gluer (left) and Queensland Minister for Transport Stirling Hinchliffe, are seen during a press conference after more than 100 trains were cancelled due to understaffing. Ms Gluer has since resigned from her position.
Queensland Rail CEO, Helen Gluer (left) and Queensland Minister for Transport Stirling Hinchliffe, are seen during a press conference after more than 100 trains were cancelled due to understaffing. Ms Gluer has since resigned from her position.

RAIL services across the south-east are a long way from being back on track, but former Queensland Rail chief executive Helen Gluer appears to have scored her own golden ticket as the driver debacle continues.

Ms Gluer has been paid close to $160,000 after she quit alongside QR board chairman Michael Klug following revelations that QR did not have enough drivers to meet the demand of the newly-opened Redcliffe Peninsula line.

An interim timetable has been in place since last week, but about 20 more services were cancelled on Tuesday.

Ms Gluer was earning $665,000 a year, with a total package worth more than $730,000.

Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe told the Parliament Ms Gluer was paid $158,214 in place of the three-months notice Ms Gluer was meant to give before resigning, ABC reports.

"This decision was made by Queensland Rail alone and was not referred to shareholder ministers for input or notice," Mr Hinchliffe said.

Mr Hinchliffe's position remains under pressure following the debacle, as more information emerges that he was kept in the dark on matters critical to his portfolio.

The Minister yesterday brought more reports to Parliament showing that QR was warned as far back as March that staff shortages were "not sufficient".

Mr Hinchliffe said he only saw those reports for the first time on Tuesday.

Opposition Transport spokesman and Glass House MP Andrew Powell said it was time for the minister to go.

"On a day like Melbourne Cup when people were looking to get hom, it was unacceptable to have that late notification that services would be cancelled," he said.

Topics:  golden handshake queensland rail salary

