QPS help women gain vital car knowledge

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy gets some tips from workshop foreman Carl Kuwert.

A SERIES of female-only workshops designed to improve understanding of basic vehicle maintenence is almost completely booked out.

Boettcher Motors Group, working in partnership with Queensland Police Service Ipswich Crime Prevention, still has a few seats available on Tuesday, November 15.

The workshop commences at 6.30pm at Ipswich Nissan Service Department, 4 Herbert Street, Bundamba.

The sessions cover everything from basic vehicle maintenence, to personal safety and road safety, avoiding drink driving and what to do if your car breaks down.

Experienced mechanics will lead the workshops, guiding Ipswich women through some valuable hints and tips such as how to change a tyre and how to keep tabs on oil and coolant levels. The event caters for all women.

For more information, contact the Ipswich police crime prevention unit on 3817 1351.