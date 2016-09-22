QPAC is open house

OPPORTUNITY: Take the chance to go behind the scenes at QPAC.

DON'T miss your chance to get behind the scenes at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) on Saturday, October 8, as part of Brisbane Open House.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the centre embraces Brisbane Open House as an opportunity to engage with the community and showcase that QPAC is more than just what happens on stage.

"As with every day of the year, we welcome the people of Queensland to experience their performing arts centre in new ways. We want to encourage a sense of pride within the community that QPAC is a place of meaning and storytelling and is their space to attend, participate in and create art.

"In addition to free live entertainment, and informative exhibitions, there will be opportunities at Brisbane Open House to get behind the scenes and learn what goes into running a busy performing arts centre,” said Mr Kotzas.

QPAC will offer a full program of activities and live performances including free behind the scenes guided tours and self-guided foyer tours.