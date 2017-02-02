Qld death toll for domestic violence the worst in nation

Gold Coaster Shelsea Schilling was strangled to death by her partner, who then killed himself.

QUEENSLAND accounted for a quarter of the nation's domestic violence deaths in 2016.

The latest is Teresa Bradford, who was killed by her ­estranged husband in her Gold Coast home on Tuesday.

Ms Bradford's death is the latest in a list of alleged domestic violence attacks that have shocked Queensland during the past year.

DV Connect chief executive Di Mangan said 18 Queensland women were killed in 2016, in a national toll of 71.

"For us, what this comes down to now is a review of the bail laws, especially when it comes to strangulation, as we have seen here," she said.

"She should have known (her husband) was applying for bail. This just has to stop."



Michelle Reynolds of Rosewood was found dead in her home after allegedly being stabbed by her partner. News Corp Australia

Gold Coaster Shelsea Schilling was strangled to death by Bronson "Lizard Man" Ellery, in late-November last year.

The former bikie left a note apologising to Ms Schilling's parents for killing their daughter before he changed into a suit, put on his favourite song and killed himself by ­taking a lethal dose of drugs.

Police allege five Queensland women were killed by their partner in the space of a month from mid-March, 2016.

Michelle Reynolds, 46, was found dead in the bedroom of her Ipswich home on April 4.

Police allege Ms Reynolds' partner Wayne Ashley O'Sullivan stabbed her several times and left her to die.

Days earlier, Arona Peniamina, 35, allegedly stabbed his wife Sandra, 29, to death while their four children were home. Police and ambulance crews described the attack as "one of the worst" they had seen.



Manjinder Ghuman was also stabbed to death. News Corp Australia

Weeks earlier, in mid-March, Olivia Tung, 41, died from internal injuries after she was taken to hospital from an Eight Mile Plains caravan park in Brisbane's south. Her partner Nathan O'Malley, was charged with murder.

In the days before Ms Tung's death, Manjinder Ghuman and her mother Sukhwinder Ghuman died from a frenzied stabbing attack allegedly carried out by Manjinder's husband Balwinder.

This matter is ongoing.