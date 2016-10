HARRISVILLE police are investigating a burglary to a dwelling on Birkwood Rd at Coleyville.

The crime occurred sometime between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, October 6.

Police said offenders have gained entry to an unlocked dwelling and have stolen a purse and contents.

Those who have information which could help solve this crime are asked to phone Acting Sergeant Andrew Conway at Harrisville Police Station on 5467 1220.