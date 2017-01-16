32°
Puppy deaths may not be a crime, RSPCA

Emma Clarke
| 16th Jan 2017 6:04 PM Updated: 17th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
A woman made the gruesome discovery of four dead dogs on Ford Rd and took to social media looking for information on the "twisted monster” responsible.
A woman made the gruesome discovery of four dead dogs on Ford Rd and took to social media looking for information on the "twisted monster" responsible.

THE death of four young puppies, found in bushland at Gatton, might not be considered a crime by the state's animal rights watchdog.

A woman made the gruesome discovery on Ford Rd and took to social media looking for information on the 'sick twisted monster' responsible.

According to the RSPCA, the person who left the puppies there might not have committed a crime.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it is illegal to torture, abuse or beat an animal or commit any act that results in unreasonable pain and suffering.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said if the pups were killed instantly and investigators were unable to prove the animals were subjected to pain and suffering, the case would be difficult to prosecute.

RSPCA were notified of the four dead pups early last week and are still appealing for information about how they died.

Mr Beatty said the case was still open and anyone with information should contact 1300 ANIMAL.

"If anybody does have any information they can give us a call, we'd like to hear from them," he said.

Mr Beatty said there was nobody of interest.

Topics:  gatton rspca

Four dead pups found at Gatton part of RSPCA open case

