Protection order stats show kids' abuse is rife

Sherele Moody
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
GROWING PAINS: Figures have revealed a disturbing number of young people are subject to domestic violence orders.
KIDS in our region are being placed on domestic violence protection orders for abusing family members.

Queensland Police Service data shows children aged 10-18 years committed more than 1500 incidents of family abuse in the three years to December last year.

The data also reveals 967 children and teens breached their DVOs in the same period.

There were 213 breaches in the southern police region that covers Ipswich, Toowoomba and Warwick.

David Nugent, one of Australia's leading experts on male domestic violence perpetrators, said every controlling and abusive male that he has worked with displayed those behaviours in childhood.

The Heavy M.E.T.A.L Group founder said a change in attitudes about "male privilege" was needed across all levels of society to ensure boys and young men grew up respecting women.

"We need to look at our approach to male privilege and how we speak about our expectations of what women are meant to be doing in the relationship and in the family," he said.

"The education needs to be right across the board - they're learning abuse and control and the way inequality is expressed in our community at home, from other connections and role models in their life and from things like music and movies."

Our Watch CEO Mary Barry said teaching boys and men how to reject "violence, sexism and misogyny" would "change the story of violence against women".

"It's crucial we help boys and young men reject male peer-group cultures that are based on violence," Ms Barry said.

"It's up to all of us - not just parents and schools - to change a culture that supports the degradation of women and create a new normal where women and men are respected as equals.

"This is about stopping violence before it starts."

Queensland Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said child and youth perpetrators were an "unspoken legacy of domestic and family violence in the home".

"Early intervention programs that target young people are vital if we are to drive behaviour change and end domestic and family violence in Queensland," Ms Fentiman said.

 

$656,000 program with new focus

A GROUND-BREAKING $656,000 program changing abusive boys into respectful men will be rolled out across Queensland if it succeeds.

Launched in Ipswich recently, the two-year mother-son focused ReNew is charged with breaking the cycle of violence before child and adolescent perpetrators become adults.

The Queensland Government-funded project is the work of the Domestic Violence Action Centre and child trauma experts from Carinity Baptist Community Services. ReNew co-facilitator Leia Mackie CORRECT told ARM Newsdesk there was nationwide interest in the project.

"The Domestic Violence Action Centre had been receiving a number of calls from women that were facing domestic violence from their young person at home," Ms Mackie said of the impetus behind ReNew.

"That's not to diminish or say that men aren't victims of violence at all - but this program is definitely responding to need."

Ms Mackie said the program's workshops and individual counselling sessions were targeted at children aged 9-17 years.

"Research shows that learned behaviour from dad is a part of the problem," Ms Mackie said.

"We do know that young people who experience domestic violence in the home are more likely to go on and perpetrate violence in future relationships. But there's another element as well - that's how women and men are viewed differently in our society."

The Griffith University-evaluated program will become statewide if it succeeds in changing behaviour.

ARM NEWSDESK

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  domestic violence, dv, mothers and sons, renew

