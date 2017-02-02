37°
News

Promotion the key to Ipswich tourism boom

Joel Gould
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE RISE: Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights has seen its client numbers rise in the past 12 months.
ON THE RISE: Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights has seen its client numbers rise in the past 12 months. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PROMOTE it and they will come.

That is the message coming through loud and clear from Tourism Research Australia's national visitor survey for the 12 months to September of 2016, which has seen a 23% increase in domestic overnight visitors to Ipswich.

That translated to an extra 103,000 domestic overnight visitors and a $75 million boost to the local economy.

Ipswich's increase is outstripping more fancied tourist hotspots. For the same period Brisbane experienced a 5% increase in overnight visitors and Gold Coast 4%.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the council had realised it needed to up the ante in promoting the city's drawcards "by taking a collaborative approach with tourism operators" to promote Ipswich and its many attractions to a wider audience through the Ipswich Destination Marketing, Management and Events Plan.

This was evident when the council paid for a travel writer from a Sydney-based Sunday newspaper to visit a wide cross-section of tourist attractions and operators in Ipswich.

The result was a full page promoting what the city has to offer. Instead of forking out $40,000 for a full page add, the $2000 paid to host the journalist proved to be an investment that paid off.

 

The Day Out With Thomas children&#39;s event at the Workshop Rail Museum is always a drawcard.
The Day Out With Thomas children's event at the Workshop Rail Museum is always a drawcard. Claudia Baxter

Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights marketing manager Ruth Day said the tourism figures did show there was an increase in people wanting to visit Ipswich as a destination and that had a snowballing effect which assisted other tourism operators and attractions locally.

Ms Day said the council had lifted its promotion of tourist attractions in recent times to complement what the businesses, including hers, were already doing.

"Our figures have increased a lot over the last 12 months to three years," she said.

"We have done a lot of promotional work and probably 70% of our clients come from outside of the Ipswich region.

"We have 10 to 15% of those who stay overnight in the region.

"They then go to see things like the parks, the wineries and the eateries because we tell them to visit the various locations.

"To see this increase of people coming into the region is a positive indication that the economy is stronger and that Ipswich is a destination for a short stay.

"It shows that there are things to see and do in the region."

Cr Pisasale said the council had increased its investment in local tourism by 80%, boosting the membership of the Ipswich Tourism Operators Network and the number of people descending on Ipswich to visit a variety of attractions.

 

Thousands now visit Ipswich annually for the CMC Rocks festival at Willowbank Raceway.
Thousands now visit Ipswich annually for the CMC Rocks festival at Willowbank Raceway. Contributed

"Every time I go to our art gallery it is full of Brisbane people," he said.

"The Orion Lagoon continues to be a drawcard and we've just had crowds visit the Thomas the Tank Engine exhibition at the Workshops Rail Museum.

"We are the home of the CMC Rocks music festival. We have Ivory's Rock and all the conventions they are running there. The Supercars and drag races at the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct bring in thousands of people.

"Those fantastic tourism numbers injected $75 million into our city and that translates into jobs."

The targeted promotion of the city has seen the Discover Ipswich website revamped, leading to a 2289% increase in website visits.

The Ipswich Civic Centre saw a boost in visitors last year from 31,990 in 2015 to 38,225.

Studio 188 almost doubled its visitors from 2086 to 3728.

There were 232,460 visitors to Queens Park Nature Centre while 87,685 people visited the Ipswich Art Gallery despite it being closed for an extended period for the replacement of air-conditioning units.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  floating images hot air balloon flights ipswich ipswich tourism paul pisasale

Wagners won't get their day in court until next year

Wagners won't get their day in court until next year

Wealthy business family's defamation case delayed to make way for criminal trials

INTERACTIVE MAP: Where snakes are biting in Ipswich

Map of some reported snake bites in Ipswich during 2016.

Sharp rise in reports of snake bites

Promotion the key to Ipswich tourism boom

ON THE RISE: Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights has seen its client numbers rise in the past 12 months.

Council ups the ante and $75 million injection follows

Mystery woman set to run for ALP in Springfield

MAYBE: Cr David Morrison is being encouraged to run in the expected new state seat of Springfield, but he admits it is a long shot.

Cr Morrison is a 'maybe' to run, Adam Hannant is a 'no'

Local Partners

Business owners refusing to serve wagging school kids

STUDENTS wagging school will no longer be able to buy food and energy drinks with businesses now refusing to serve them.

Gatton family claims game show success

SHOW SUCCESS: Celebrating their three-night run on television game show Family Feud are (from left) Phil Harm, Lisa Harm, Jo Maher and Lester Maher from Gatton.

A Gatton family walked away with more than $11,000

REVEALED: Booval night market set to reopen

FAMILY FOCUS: Booval Family Fair Twilight Market will reopen on February 4 to replace the Oz Night Market.

Oz Night Market replaced by new event which will debut this weekend

Ladies, guess who's coming to Ipswich?

LADIES ONLY: The guys from Aussie Thunder will perform at Brothers Leagues Club in February.

Brisbane’s hottest male strip show is coming to town.

Bus tour creates lifelong friends

ALL ABOARD: Bob Green and Lionel Baxter from Happy Wanderers.

LIVES of city's sick kids are a little better thanks to a fundrasier

What's on the big screen this week

AN OSCAR contender, a true story of heroism and a very different looking Matthew McConaughey premiere in cinemas today.

Beyonce and Jay Z are having twins, siblings for Blue Ivy

SINGER Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is expecting twins

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Patriots Day.

THIS nail-biting, poignant drama stars proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg

Cultures collide: Simon and Alene's TV wedding

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

IPSWICH man Simon McQuillan meets Sydney nurse at the altar.

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

OH SO CONVENIENT

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

Go sell the car I’m so close to everything you won’t need one but there is a lockup garage with this unit if needed. If it’s a low maintenance brick situated a...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

MOVE ON IN NOW OR INVEST!!

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $325,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living and air conditioned...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

REVEALED: The Ipswich suburbs attracting young families

LOVING SPRINGFIELD: Melanie and Michael Zambelli with Cassandra, 5, Serena, 11 months and Ethan, 2.

'Baby boom' ranks city's east third in state for births

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!