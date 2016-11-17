Prominent duo tipped for LNP in Lockyer

CONTENDER: Laidley senior sergeant and Lockyer Valley councillor Jim McDonald is a strong chance in the upcoming LNP pre-selection for Lockyer.

SENIOR sergeant and Lockyer Valley councillor Jim McDonald and farmer Linton Brimblecombe are two of the leading contenders tipped to run for LNP pre-selection in the seat of Lockyer before the next State Election.

With sitting LNP MP Ian Rickuss retiring at the end of this parliamentary term an opening has emerged and both Cr McDonald and Mr Brimblecombe are tipped to be strong chances of gaining pre-selection.

When contacted by the QT about his intentions Cr McDonald confirmed he had "a great deal of interest" in putting up his hand but said it was inappropriate to comment further until after the pre-selection.

"Right now it is all about celebrating Ian and his wife Ann's achievements and congratulating Ian on the decision he has made early," Cr McDonald said.

"I look forward to working with him up until the next State Election."

Cr McDonald has 20 years experience in local government on Gatton and Lockyer councils.

He and his family have a long association with the region. His great grandparents moved to Murphy's Creek in the 1860s and are buried in the local cemetery while his wife Deb's grandparents are from Grandchester and Laidley.

Mr Brimblecombe runs a farm in the Lockyer Valley at Forest Hill and his family connection to the region stretches back generations.

Lockyer Valley farmer Linton Brimblecombe. Claudia Baxter

Mr Rickuss was also tight-lipped about who might succeed him but said there were several strong candidates in the mix.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has outlined her determination to run a strong candidate in Lockyer and win the seat back for her party for the first time since 2004.

Ms Hanson ran in 2015 against Mr Rickuss and lost by just 115 votes.

Mr Rickuss had another dig at Ms Hanson and said she should resign from the Senate and run again in Lockyer if she was serious about the seat.

Election expert, Ipswich Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said One Nation was "close to certain to win the seat given it is an electorate previously held by One Nation, given the closeness of the election last time and the fact the sitting LNP member is retiring".

He said the Donald Trump victory in the US and the Brexit result were indications of a global move away from established, mainstream political parties.

"I think the One Nation vote will be very high, the LNP vote with a new candidate will be considerably lower and in those circumstances it is very likely One Nation will be able to get over the line," he said.

"It is going to be compulsory preferential voting for the upcoming State Election and how the preferences are allocated is at the end of the day not in the hands of the parties but in the hands of the voters.

"The previous state and federal elections showed voters are ignoring official how-to-vote cards in droves."

That proved true at the last State Election in Lockyer where Labor voters preferenced One Nation in large numbers, contrary to the ALP how-to-vote cards. If the ALP finished third again at the next State Election those preferences could again be vital.

Mr Rickuss said it was possible the state seat redistribution, to be released in coming months, would bring the following changes to his seat:

"I wouldn't be surprised if I ended up with more of that Lowood, Minden and Marburg area and that some of the Deebing Heights, Willowbank and Amberley area goes to Ipswich West," he said.