Private school denies claims of racism

IPSWICH Girls Grammar has responded to claims of racism bought against the school by a parent of an Aboriginal student.

The mother claims her 10-year-old daughter was discriminated against by being excluded from a history class which showed a video of a deceased Aboriginal person and by being asked to dress to "dress as a colonial" for a school excursion, The Courier Mail reported on Sunday.

The mother has taken the racial discrimination claim to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

On the day the article was published, a letter was sent to parents addressing the claims of racism brought against the school.

In the letter, principal and CEO of Ipswich Girls Grammar School Dr Peter Britton denied the accusations brought forward by the Sunday Mail.

"Having thoroughly investigated the matter, the school strenuously denies the claims and fully supports the teachers involved in their professional conduct and in their rejection of the claim," he said.

"The school has placed its trust in its lawyers and the legal process to resolve the matter.

"We respect the right of the family to raise issues and remain hopeful the matter can be resolved as soon as possible."

Dr Britton said the school valued and respected all members of its community.

"We are an inclusive school and committed to continuing to provide a safe and supportive learning environment where every students feels, and is, free from discrimination," he said.

"Staff endeavour to act in the best interests of every student, every day."

The school has declined to comment further while the matter is awaiting hearing from QCAT.

At this stage the matter will be heard in July 2017, however this date is subject to change.

