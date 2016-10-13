27°
News

Prison call: I’m going to ‘smash her f***ing skull in’

Rae Wilson
| 13th Oct 2016 2:43 PM
Tia Landers
Tia Landers

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST days before Tia Landers died, the woman charged with her murder was allegedly boasting about her future demise on a phone in prison.

"I'm going to f*** that bitch so f***ing bad. I'm going to smash her f***ing skull in," a woman could be heard saying in a recording played in Brisbane Supreme Court.

The Crown alleges the voice came from Linda Eileen Appleton, who was in custody, speaking her co-accused John Edward Harris about Ms Landers.

The couple are facing a trial after pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Landers at Brighton on June 16, 2014.

Ms Harris can be heard telling Ms Appleton "this is not a conversation for the phone".

But Ms Appleton persists in the June 9 conversation from prison to Mr Harris.

"This bitch will be getting boot ridden," she says.

John again interjects: "Are you actually having this conversation on the phone?"

The comments came after Ms Appleton's stepdaugther told her property was missing from her drawers.

Jake McKenzie testified on Wednesday that said he saw the couple attack his friend Ms Landers with a machete and a bayonet-like knife before shooting her twice with a handgun and then smothering her with a plastic shopping bag "to finish her off".

Another alleged witness Ryan Morgan, 21, told the court today he was looking at Facebook on his phone in Ms Landers' car when Ms Appleton turned up with a knife and ordered him inside their Brighton home.

When asked details about the knife, he said he could not remember, a frequent answer during his reluctant testimony before the jury.

"It's all horrific. I don't remember, f***!" he said.

Mr Morgan said he saw Ms Landers on the ground and there was "blood everywhere" when he went inside.

"They were just screaming at each other - old love, old mate and Tia," he said, referring to the accused and their alleged victim.

Mr Morgan said he spent most of the time bent over with his head between his legs so he did not see much.

He said he often heard Ms Landers "begging for her life" and then eventually heard "two gun shots, one after the other".

Mr Morgan said he was then asked to clean up blood from the coffee table, table and walls.

"They shot my friend, obviously I'm going to do whatever they ask," he said.

Ms Landers' body was found wrapped in a blanket in a shallow grave in Beerburrum forest in July 2014.

Appleton and Harris have pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse and guilty to depriving alleged witnesses Jake McKenzie, 24, and Ryan Morgan, 21, of their liberty.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  court editors picks police sunshine coast tia landers

Prison call: I’m going to ‘smash her f***ing skull in’

Prison call: I’m going to ‘smash her f***ing skull in’

JUST days before Tia Landers died, the woman charged with her murder was allegedly boasting about her future demise on a phone in prison.

  • News

  • 13th Oct 2016 2:43 PM

Jet ski theft prompts police appeal

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Thieves strike property south-west of Ipswich

Jordyn's double national reward

Ipswich hockey achiever Jordyn Holzberger was named player of the final at the national league championships.

Holzberger back in Hockeyroos squad

Thieves ransack country property

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police appeal for information on break and enter

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Grammar boys have it down to fine art

Ipswich Grammar School art students from left, Connor Liu, Mackinlay Sturges, and Austin Tayley.

Students showcase creative side

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The legendary Wickety Wak are coming to Ipswich.

Your weekend guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $475,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

SPECTACULAR HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE INSPECTED TO FULLY COMPREHEND THE SIZE AND FEATURES ON OFFER!! TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 $499,000

MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

$7m facelift turns club around

Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.

Ugly duckling becomes a swan

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New major shopping complex pitch: 'Yamanto Town Centre'

Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre

An application has been lodged to expand the existing Woolworths.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction