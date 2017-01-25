PRICEY TRADIES: The cost of renovating a house in Ipswich

RENOVATING a property seems like a good idea, but costs can blow out and with price of Queensland tradies rapidly rising.

Ipswich has emerged as a property investment 'hot spot' with buyers flocking to the inner city suburbs where they can buy a house and land for less than $300,000.

But if you're thinking about buying a 'fixer upper', beware renovating can be more costly than you think, particularly in Queensland where tradies are the most expensive in Australia.

New figures released this week show the cost of renovating in the Sunshine State has increased by 4.7 per cent in the last quarter.

The Tradie Price Index data also shows that figure has gone up a staggering 12.1 per cent since last year.

Landscapers are one of the most expensive trades in Queensland with an average hourly price of $77.77, however, it is the cost of builders and plumbers that will hit the hip pocket hardest.

The figures come from website serviceseeking.com.au and CEO Jeremy Levitt said the price increases show 2017 is shaping up to be a good year in Queensland property.

"People are seeing the value of investing in properties in the city's fringe suburbs where you can get more for money.

"As a result there's a lot of renovation activity going on - according to our data, renovation jobs in QLD are up 14% on last year. It's a great sign for the property market in suburbs like Ipswich.

He said the hourly wage of a builder has risen by 25.7 percent, around $15 more per hour since last year.

"It's a great time to be a builder in Queensland," Levitt said.

"Queensland, particularly around the Gold Coast and fringe suburbs of Brisbane, is experiencing a lot of buyer activity at the moment.

"For property owners and investors, now is the time to renovate and sell up.

"Unfortunately, that means Queenslanders will have to pay the price if they want a skilled tradesperson".

What you can expect to pay for tradies

Qld average (per hour)

Building and construction: $75.94

Carpentry: $51.52

Electricians: $70.45

Landscaping: $77.77

Painting: $46.80

Plastering: $53.24

Plumbing: $85.05

Tiling: $50.66

